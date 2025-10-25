Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentGame Of Thrones Star Isaac Hempstead Wright Ties The Knot In London Wedding, PICS

Game Of Thrones Star Isaac Hempstead Wright Ties The Knot In London Wedding, PICS

Game of Thrones actor Isaac Hempstead Wright, known for playing Bran Stark, surprised fans by announcing his marriage.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 04:06 PM (IST)
Game of Thrones actor Isaac Hempstead Wright, known for playing Bran Stark, surprised fans by announcing his marriage.

The actor tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in London surrounded by close friends and family.

1/9
On October 24, Isaac shared dreamy wedding photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into the intimate celebration.
On October 24, Isaac shared dreamy wedding photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into the intimate celebration.
2/9
In the pictures, guests can be seen showering the couple with flower petals and joining them on the dance floor.
In the pictures, guests can be seen showering the couple with flower petals and joining them on the dance floor.
3/9
The actor and his wife, whose name he chose not to reveal, looked radiant as they celebrated their big day.
The actor and his wife, whose name he chose not to reveal, looked radiant as they celebrated their big day.
4/9
Sharing the photos, Isaac wrote, “The best person I have ever met, the best day of my life, the best friends and family we could ever ask for.”
Sharing the photos, Isaac wrote, “The best person I have ever met, the best day of my life, the best friends and family we could ever ask for.”
5/9
He also thanked everyone who contributed to the wedding, from the designers to the photographers and caterers.
He also thanked everyone who contributed to the wedding, from the designers to the photographers and caterers.
6/9
Isaac’s Game of Thrones co-stars, including Gwendoline Christie, Sophie Turner, and Nathalie Emmanuel, congratulated him in the comments.
Isaac’s Game of Thrones co-stars, including Gwendoline Christie, Sophie Turner, and Nathalie Emmanuel, congratulated him in the comments.
7/9
Fans flooded the post with loving messages, calling them the “King and Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.”
Fans flooded the post with loving messages, calling them the “King and Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.”
8/9
Isaac rose to fame at age 12 through his portrayal of Bran Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones, which ran from 2011 to 2019.
Isaac rose to fame at age 12 through his portrayal of Bran Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones, which ran from 2011 to 2019.
9/9
Post Game of Thrones, he has appeared in films like The Awakening, Closed Circuit, and Voyagers, continuing his acting journey. (All Images: Instagram/isaachwright)
Post Game of Thrones, he has appeared in films like The Awakening, Closed Circuit, and Voyagers, continuing his acting journey. (All Images: Instagram/isaachwright)
Published at : 25 Oct 2025 04:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Game Of Thrones Isaac Hempstead Wright

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Perfect Comeback! Virat Kohli Returns To Form With A Classy Fifty In Australia
Perfect Comeback! Virat Kohli Returns To Form With A Classy Fifty In Australia
Cities
'Had She Confided In...': Police Admit Timely Action Could Have Saved Satara Doctor's Life
'Had She Confided In...': Police Admit Timely Action Could Have Saved Satara Doctor's Life
Cricket
Two Australian Women's World Cup Players Molested In Indore, Accused Arrested
Two Australian Women's World Cup Players Molested In Indore, Accused Arrested
News
'US Purchased Musharraf, Got Control Over Pakistan's Nuclear Arsenal': Ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou
'US Purchased Musharraf, Got Control Over Pakistan's Nuclear Arsenal': Ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Beyond Roads & Jobs: Why Maithili Deserves A Place In Bihar's 2025 Poll Promises
Opinion
Embed widget