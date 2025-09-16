Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Disha Patani Pulled Up In A Black Corset And The Internet Can't Chill, PICS

Disha Patani Pulled Up In A Black Corset And The Internet Can’t Chill, PICS

Disha Patani continues to make headlines with her bold and stylish fashion choices.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 11:22 PM (IST)
Disha Patani continues to make headlines with her bold and stylish fashion choices.

She recently attended the Calvin Klein show during New York Fashion Week 2025.

1/8
Following the event, she shared a new series of photos on Instagram that wowed fans.
Following the event, she shared a new series of photos on Instagram that wowed fans.
2/8
Disha wore a sheer black Calvin Klein outfit with a lace-detailed bodice and mesh paneling.
Disha wore a sheer black Calvin Klein outfit with a lace-detailed bodice and mesh paneling.
3/8
The look was completed with sleek high-waisted trousers and minimal accessories.
The look was completed with sleek high-waisted trousers and minimal accessories.
4/8
Soft makeup and wavy locks added to her effortlessly glamorous vibe.
Soft makeup and wavy locks added to her effortlessly glamorous vibe.
5/8
Fans praised her online, with comments calling her “sexiest woman alive” and “too hot to handle.”
Fans praised her online, with comments calling her “sexiest woman alive” and “too hot to handle.”
6/8
Her growing presence at international fashion events has amplified her global style icon status.
Her growing presence at international fashion events has amplified her global style icon status.
7/8
Back home, her family is dealing with a shocking attack in Bareilly.
Back home, her family is dealing with a shocking attack in Bareilly.
8/8
Jagdish Patani confirmed the incident and said the Goldy Brar gang allegedly claimed responsibility. (All Images:Instagram/dishapatani)
Jagdish Patani confirmed the incident and said the Goldy Brar gang allegedly claimed responsibility. (All Images:Instagram/dishapatani)
Published at : 16 Sep 2025 11:16 PM (IST)
Embed widget