128 Flights Cancelled At Delhi Airport As Dense Fog And Toxic Smog Hit Air Operations

Thick fog and hazardous smog continued to cripple daily life in the national capital on Monday morning, drastically reducing visibility and disrupting air operations across Delhi and nearby regions. Delhi airport confirmed the cancellation of 128 flights, 64 arrivals and 64 departures, while eight flights were diverted due to poor conditions.

The weather disruption prompted multiple airlines, including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet, to issue passenger advisories. IndiGo, in particular, warned travellers flying to and from Delhi and Hindon airports that fluctuating visibility caused by fog was impacting schedules, with slower operations expected until conditions improve.