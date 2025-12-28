Trump Announces Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire, Claims US ' Proudly Helped' In Ceasefire

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTrump Announces Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire, Claims US ' Proudly Helped' In Ceasefire

Praising both nations for swiftly reaching an agreement, Trump claimed the United States played a key role in mediation as both countries pledged to halt fighting.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 10:30 PM (IST)
US President Donald Trump on Sunday congratulated the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia after announcing that both nations had agreed to halt ongoing border hostilities. Posting on Truth Social, Trump said the “breakout fighting” between the two Southeast Asian neighbours would stop “momentarily,” adding that both sides would return to peaceful relations under a recently agreed treaty.

Trump praised the leadership of both countries, calling the outcome “fast and decisive,” and used the opportunity to reiterate his claim of helping mediate multiple global conflicts in recent months.

US Portrays Itself Mediator

He further stated that the United States had “proudly helped,” suggesting that Washington’s role in resolving disputes now makes it the “REAL United Nations.” Thailand and Cambodia officially signed a ceasefire agreement on Saturday after weeks of violent clashes over a longstanding border dispute that has reportedly claimed dozens of lives and displaced more than a million people.

Both Nations Pledge Ceasefire 

Under the agreement, both nations have pledged to cease firing, freeze troop movements, and enable displaced civilians to return home. Senior diplomats from both countries have held talks in China following the ceasefire, with Beijing, the United States, and Malaysia reportedly assisting the mediation efforts.

Trump’s remarks also come ahead of his scheduled meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, where peace efforts are expected to be discussed.

Published at : 28 Dec 2025 10:25 PM (IST)
Cambodia Ceasefire Agreement Thailand
