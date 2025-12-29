‘Closer Than Ever’: Trump Signals Breakthrough On Ukraine Peace After Zelenskyy Meet

US President Donald Trump has said efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war are “closer than ever before” following what he described as a “terrific meeting” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Trump, after speaking to reporters following the talks, said wide-ranging discussions had taken place and claimed “a lot of progress” had been made toward ending the conflict that has raged since February 2022. However, he cautioned that negotiations remain complex and could still collapse, potentially prolonging the war for years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Володимир Зеленський (@zelenskyy_official)

“I really believe we’re probably far closer than ever before with both parties,” Trump said, adding that there was broad agreement on the need to bring the fighting to an end. He suggested that it would become clear within weeks whether a peace deal is achievable.

As with Zelenskyy’s previous meeting with Trump in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin also held a phone conversation with the US leader shortly beforehand. Trump later said Moscow appeared “serious” about peace, despite continuing military operations.

A major sticking point remains the future of the eastern Donbas region. Under a revised US-backed framework discussed in recent weeks, hostilities would halt along current frontlines, with a demilitarised zone established in parts of Donbas. Russia, however, has long sought formal territorial concessions.

“It’s unresolved, but it’s getting a lot closer,” Trump said, calling Donbas “a very tough issue” that he believes can still be settled.

Zelenskyy On Trump's Proposal

Zelenskyy welcomed Trump’s proposal to address the Ukrainian parliament to promote the peace plan and signalled openness to the revised framework. He said the proposal was “90 per cent agreed,” while US-Ukraine security guarantees were “100 per cent agreed,” though any territorial concessions would require approval through a referendum.

The Ukrainian leader also said discussions were continuing on a broader “prosperity plan” for Ukraine and the sequencing of next steps. Following their meeting, Trump and Zelenskyy held a joint call with key European leaders, amid concerns in Europe that any deal could embolden Moscow.

Russia's Reaction To Trump-Zelenskyy Meet

Russia, meanwhile, has shown little sign of compromise. The Kremlin said Kyiv should make a “brave decision” and withdraw troops from Donbas, while rejecting proposals for a temporary ceasefire backed by Ukraine and European leaders. Moscow has also reiterated its opposition to Ukraine joining NATO.

In recent attacks, Russian drone and missile strikes have knocked out power and heating supplies to hundreds of thousands of people amid freezing conditions. Putin has warned that if Kyiv does not agree to a settlement, Russia would pursue its objectives by military means.