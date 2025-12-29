Virat Kohli Not Done Yet: Star Batter Expected To Continue Vijay Hazare Trophy Run

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Virat Kohli returned to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier 50-over domestic tournament, for Delhi after 15 years, striking a century on his first match back.

After that, he struck a half century against Gujarat in the following fixture. Although he isn't a part of the side against Saurashtra, a match being played today, December 29, 2025, he is expected to feature for Delhi again.

A report by Cricbuzz states that a Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) official 'confirmed' that Virat Kohli will play for Delhi on January 6, 2026 in their Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Railways.

Kohli Extends Run-Scoring Form In Domestic Circuit

Virat Kohli's form and longevity were questioned when he registered back-to-back ducks against Australia in Perth and Adelaide following an extended break from cricket (courtesy of his retirement from T20Is and Tests).

However, he turned back the clock against South Africa in the recent bilateral series, scoring consecutive tons and then a half century in the final match, helping India clinch the series 2-1.

Now expected to feature in the upcoming India vs New Zealand ODI series, which starts January 11, 2026, Kohli has extended his run-scoring form with Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He scored 131 off 101 against Andhra, hitting 3 sixes and 14 fours, and then 77 of 61 against Gujarat, an inning featuring 13 fours and a solitary six.

These outings have raised the already high expectations from the star batsman ahead of India's three-match ODI series against New Zealand, their first challenge of the new year.

Kohli's ODI Record vs New Zealand

As things stand, Virat Kohli has featured in 33 ODI innings against New Zealand, and his numbers against the Kiwis with these stats:

Runs : 1,657

: 1,657 Highest Score : 154

: 154 Centuries : 6

: 6 Half-centuries : 9

: 9 Average : 55.23

: 55.23 Strike Rate: 95.50

In addition to his consistency, Kohli has also been ruthless in boundary-hitting, having struck 148 fours and 24 sixes against New Zealand in ODI cricket.

