Virat Kohli Not Done Yet: Star Batter Expected To Continue Vijay Hazare Trophy Run

Virat Kohli will reportedly continue his Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign for Delhi with a January 6 clash against Railways after a century and fifty on return to domestic cricket.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 11:21 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Virat Kohli returned to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier 50-over domestic tournament, for Delhi after 15 years, striking a century on his first match back. 

After that, he struck a half century against Gujarat in the following fixture. Although he isn't a part of the side against Saurashtra, a match being played today, December 29, 2025, he is expected to feature for Delhi again.

A report by Cricbuzz states that a Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) official 'confirmed' that Virat Kohli will play for Delhi on January 6, 2026 in their Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Railways.

Kohli Extends Run-Scoring Form In Domestic Circuit

Virat Kohli's form and longevity were questioned when he registered back-to-back ducks against Australia in Perth and Adelaide following an extended break from cricket (courtesy of his retirement from T20Is and Tests).

However, he turned back the clock against South Africa in the recent bilateral series, scoring consecutive tons and then a half century in the final match, helping India clinch the series 2-1.

Now expected to feature in the upcoming India vs New Zealand ODI series, which starts January 11, 2026, Kohli has extended his run-scoring form with Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He scored 131 off 101 against Andhra, hitting 3 sixes and 14 fours, and then 77 of 61 against Gujarat, an inning featuring 13 fours and a solitary six.

These outings have raised the already high expectations from the star batsman ahead of India's three-match ODI series against New Zealand, their first challenge of the new year. 

Kohli's ODI Record vs New Zealand

As things stand, Virat Kohli has featured in 33 ODI innings against New Zealand, and his numbers against the Kiwis with these stats:

  • Runs: 1,657
  • Highest Score: 154
  • Centuries: 6
  • Half-centuries: 9
  • Average: 55.23
  • Strike Rate: 95.50

In addition to his consistency, Kohli has also been ruthless in boundary-hitting, having struck 148 fours and 24 sixes against New Zealand in ODI cricket.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.
Read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 10:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Vijay Hazare Trophy Delhi Cricket Virat Kohli Vijay Hazare Trophy
Opinion
