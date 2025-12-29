Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesTatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed

Officials received information about the fire at 12:45 am. Two forensic teams are working to ascertain the cause of the fire, the police official said. 

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 07:35 AM (IST)

Visakhapatnam: A man was killed after two compartments of the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express caught fire at Yalamanchili, about 66 km from here, a senior police official said on Monday.

The official said they received information about the fire at 12:45 am.

The official told reporters that there were 82 passengers in one of the affected coaches and 76 in another when the train caught fire. "Unfortunately, a dead body was found from the B1 coach," the official added.

The deceased was identified as Chandrsekhar Sundaram.

The two damaged coaches were detached from the train, which proceeded towards Ernakulam. The passengers in the damaged coaches will be sent to their destinations.

Two forensic teams are working to ascertain the cause of the fire, the police official said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Dec 2025 07:35 AM (IST)
Opinion
