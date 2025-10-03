Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shilpa Shetty Serves Royal Glamour In A Stunning Maroon Saree Look

Shilpa Shetty stuns in her latest look, draped in a maroon sequin saree paired with a diamond choker and bold burgundy lips. A perfect mix of elegance and glam, see her full fashion breakdown here.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 02:52 PM (IST)
Shilpa Shetty stuns in a burgundy embellished saree paired with a diamond choker and bold glam makeup.

1/8
Shilpa Shetty stunned in a deep maroon embellished saree that beautifully blended traditional elegance with contemporary glam.
2/8
The saree, adorned with shimmering sequins and beadwork, draped flawlessly to accentuate her statuesque frame. Her blouse featured a cold-shoulder design with heavy detailing, adding a modern twist to the timeless silhouette.
3/8
Her makeup was bold yet balanced—deep burgundy lips perfectly matched the saree, while her eyes were defined with voluminous lashes, soft shimmer eyeshadow, and subtle contouring that highlighted her sharp features.
4/8
Shilpa’s hair was styled in soft waves, left open for a voluminous yet effortless vibe that added to the overall regal aesthetic.
5/8
Accessories were kept chic and striking: a diamond floral choker paired with matching earrings and bracelets, giving the look just the right touch of sparkle without overpowering it.
6/8
The vibe of this look was unapologetically glamorous, exuding confidence and sophistication. The aesthetic struck the perfect balance between Bollywood diva glam and red-carpet-ready allure.
7/8
Shilpa’s fashion sense has always leaned towards statement-making yet graceful choices, and this look reaffirms her reputation as one of Bollywood’s most stylish icons.
8/8
Over the years, her career, from her Bollywood debut in Baazigar to becoming a fitness icon, entrepreneur, and reality show judge, has made her a timeless presence in Indian entertainment, and her fashion continues to reflect that enduring star power. ( All Pics Credit: Instagram/@sukritigrover)
Published at : 03 Oct 2025 02:52 PM (IST)
Advertisement

Advertisement
Embed widget