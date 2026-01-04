Bigg Boss Winner Arrested At Mumbai Airport For Rs 5 Crore Fraud

Jay Dudhane, the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3, was taken into custody by the Thane Police from Mumbai airport in connection with a fraud case involving around Rs 5 crore.

Dudhane is accused of allegedly preparing fake documents and selling the same shop to multiple people, causing significant financial losses to several buyers, police said. In the FIR registered in the case, not only Jay Dudhane but also his family members, including his grandfather, grandmother, mother, and sister, are being questioned.

Jay Dudhane is a well-known fitness trainer, athlete, model, and emerging actor. He is a resident of Thane and is also associated with the gym business.

The Thane Police are continuing further investigation into the matter and have said that more significant revelations are likely during the probe. Detailed information in the case is awaited.