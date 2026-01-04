Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bigg Boss Winner Arrested At Mumbai Airport For Rs 5 Crore Fraud

Bigg Boss Winner Arrested At Mumbai Airport For Rs 5 Crore Fraud

Dudhane is accused of allegedly preparing fake documents and selling the same shop to multiple people, causing significant financial losses to several buyers, police said.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 10:40 AM (IST)

Jay Dudhane, the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3, was taken into custody by the Thane Police from Mumbai airport in connection with a fraud case involving around Rs 5 crore.

Dudhane is accused of allegedly preparing fake documents and selling the same shop to multiple people, causing significant financial losses to several buyers, police said. In the FIR registered in the case, not only Jay Dudhane but also his family members, including his grandfather, grandmother, mother, and sister, are being questioned.

Jay Dudhane is a well-known fitness trainer, athlete, model, and emerging actor. He is a resident of Thane and is also associated with the gym business.

The Thane Police are continuing further investigation into the matter and have said that more significant revelations are likely during the probe. Detailed information in the case is awaited.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
