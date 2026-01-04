Mumbai Mayor Will Be Marathi Hindu: Fadnavis Ahead Of BMC Elections

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance would intensify efforts to identify and deport what he described as “Bangladeshi infiltrators” from Mumbai, asserting that the move was necessary to improve the city’s safety. He also declared that Mumbai would have a mayor who is both Marathi and Hindu.

Addressing the first joint rally of the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance ahead of the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Fadnavis said several undocumented Bangladeshi nationals had already been deported from Mumbai in recent months and that the drive would continue. “We will not stop until Mumbai is free of infiltrators,” he said.

Mumbai Mayor Would Be Marathi Hindu: Fadnavis

Speaking on the mayoral post, the chief minister said both he and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were firm that the city’s mayor would be a Marathi Hindu. His remarks come amid a political row triggered by comments from BJP leaders on the religious identity of the future mayor, drawing criticism from opposition parties including the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who recently aligned with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, has also stated that Mumbai’s mayor must be Marathi.

Fadnavis said the BMC elections would shape Mumbai’s future and, coinciding with the culturally significant Uttarayan period, symbolised a “new beginning” for the city. He added that January 16, the vote-counting day, aligns with the coronation anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and should mark a decisive mandate for the Mahayuti.

Rs 17,000-Crore Environment Budget For Mumbai

Highlighting development plans, the chief minister announced that the state government would soon unveil a Rs 17,000-crore environmental budget aimed at making Mumbai the most environmentally sustainable city in India.

Taking a swipe at opposition parties, Fadnavis said voters were accustomed to “grand promises” during election season, while the Mahayuti believed in delivering on commitments. He dismissed assurances such as free electricity and property tax waivers as unrealistic.

Responding to allegations that the BJP seeks to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra, Fadnavis said such claims surface before every election. “Mumbai remains an inseparable part of Maharashtra and always will,” he said.

Emphasising housing and infrastructure, he said previous administrations had failed mill workers and Marathi families, forcing many to leave the city despite the BMC holding large fixed deposits. Citing the redevelopment of BDD chawls in Worli, he said the government had provided 500 sq ft homes to families who earlier lived in cramped 100 sq ft units, benefiting around 80,000 residents.

'Govt Committed To Ensure Housing For Mumbaikars'

Fadnavis reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring housing for all Mumbaikars, including slum dwellers, and highlighted progress on the Mumbai Metro project. He said the planned 450-km Metro network would enable commuters to travel across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in under an hour once fully operational.

Elections to 29 civic bodies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, will be held on January 15, with results to be declared on January 16.