HomePhoto GalleryCelebritiesMunawar Faruqui Pens Sweet Birthday Wish For Wife Mehzabeen, Shares Adorable Pics

Munawar Faruqui Pens Sweet Birthday Wish For Wife Mehzabeen, Shares Adorable Pics

Comedian Munawar Faruqui is celebrating a special day in his personal life today—his wife Mehzabeen Coatwala’s birthday.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 10:26 PM (IST)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui is celebrating a special day in his personal life today—his wife Mehzabeen Coatwala’s birthday.

Munawar Faruqui took to social media to share an affectionate post filled with glimpses of their sweetest moments together.

Munawar uploaded a carousel of pictures featuring candid and love-filled snapshots with Mehzabeen.
Munawar uploaded a carousel of pictures featuring candid and love-filled snapshots with Mehzabeen.
Alongside the photos, he penned a touching note, “Making my life beautiful and how 🩵 Happy birthday @mehzabeen_faruqui 😘 May Allah bless you with great health and all the happiness in the world and akhirat 🙏 Thank you for being you…”
Alongside the photos, he penned a touching note, "Making my life beautiful and how 🩵 Happy birthday @mehzabeen_faruqui 😘 May Allah bless you with great health and all the happiness in the world and akhirat 🙏 Thank you for being you…"
The collection included a cozy selfie of the couple, a heartfelt note that Mehzabeen had once sent Munawar along with a tiffin, and several other warm moments that perfectly captured their bond.
The collection included a cozy selfie of the couple, a heartfelt note that Mehzabeen had once sent Munawar along with a tiffin, and several other warm moments that perfectly captured their bond.
Munawar had already thrown an intimate birthday gathering for Mehzabeen a day earlier.
Munawar had already thrown an intimate birthday gathering for Mehzabeen a day earlier.
The event saw close friends in attendance, including actress Sana Makbul, who shared snippets from the party on social media.
The event saw close friends in attendance, including actress Sana Makbul, who shared snippets from the party on social media.
Munawar and Mehzabeen exchanged vows on May 26, 2024, in a private ceremony in Mumbai.
Munawar and Mehzabeen exchanged vows on May 26, 2024, in a private ceremony in Mumbai.
This is the second marriage for both—Munawar was earlier married to Jasmine, with whom he shares a 7-year-old son, Mikael, while Mehzabeen has a daughter from her first marriage.
This is the second marriage for both—Munawar was earlier married to Jasmine, with whom he shares a 7-year-old son, Mikael, while Mehzabeen has a daughter from her first marriage.
Speaking to Farah Khan on her YouTube channel, Munawar revealed that their wedding wasn’t planned far in advance.
Speaking to Farah Khan on her YouTube channel, Munawar revealed that their wedding wasn't planned far in advance.
. The decision, taken just a month before the ceremony, was largely influenced by his deep emotional connection to his son.
The decision, taken just a month before the ceremony, was largely influenced by his deep emotional connection to his son.
Recalling the moment that prompted the life-changing choice, Munawar shared, “When I came out of Bigg Boss, I was working a lot. Mikael was living with my sister then. He was with me for a week, and we spent a lot of time together, and when he was leaving, I felt like I don’t want him to go. I felt that he needs me. He kept hugging me the whole time.
Recalling the moment that prompted the life-changing choice, Munawar shared, "When I came out of Bigg Boss, I was working a lot. Mikael was living with my sister then. He was with me for a week, and we spent a lot of time together, and when he was leaving, I felt like I don't want him to go. I felt that he needs me. He kept hugging me the whole time."
He went on to say, “When he was leaving, I felt like he needs me, and more than him, I think I need him. In that moment, I thought, what is it that I should do so I can make him stay with me? For him, I took that decision.
He went on to say, "When he was leaving, I felt like he needs me, and more than him, I think I need him. In that moment, I thought, what is it that I should do so I can make him stay with me? For him, I took that decision."
Munawar added that Mehzabeen was in a similar place in her life, sharing, “She too has a 10-year-old daughter.” When Farah referred to them as a “blended family,” Munawar described it as a “puzzle.” Speaking about his proposal, he revealed, “I asked her the next day, ‘Are you okay marrying me?’ I stayed with that decision the whole night. I felt that Mikael should stay with me; I was just praying for that.
Munawar added that Mehzabeen was in a similar place in her life, sharing, "She too has a 10-year-old daughter." When Farah referred to them as a "blended family," Munawar described it as a "puzzle." Speaking about his proposal, he revealed, "I asked her the next day, 'Are you okay marrying me?' I stayed with that decision the whole night. I felt that Mikael should stay with me; I was just praying for that."
Published at : 11 Aug 2025 10:26 PM (IST)
Munawar Faruqui

Photo Gallery

Opinion
Embed widget