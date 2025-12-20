Delhi government minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday warned residents that pollution levels in the national capital are likely to worsen further on Sunday, December 21. Issuing a public advisory, he urged people to remain cautious as air quality is expected to deteriorate.

Sirsa said a western disturbance is likely to affect Delhi from Saturday evening, December 20. According to the Meteorological Department, weather conditions in the capital are expected to remain “very bad” on Sunday, worsening the pollution situation.

GRAP-4 violations under scanner

Speaking on pollution control measures, Sirsa said GRAP-4 restrictions are currently in force in Delhi, yet complaints of construction activity continue to surface. He warned that any building found violating GRAP-4 norms would face strict action.

The minister said local junior engineers (JE) and executive engineers (XEN) would be held accountable if construction work is found continuing in their areas. Legal action would be initiated against officials and violators if construction is detected despite the ban, he added.

Polluting factories face sealing action

Sirsa also issued a stern warning to owners of polluting factories, stating that the government has conducted an extensive survey to identify such units. He said action against polluting factories would begin on Sunday.

He cautioned that any polluting factory found operating within Delhi, whether in authorised or unauthorised areas, would face severe action that could impact property and operations. Factory owners were asked to immediately correct their pollution parameters, with the minister asserting that no polluting unit would be allowed to function in the capital.

Emphasising public health, Sirsa said the government would not allow any compromise with the health of Delhi’s residents and warned that both buildings and factories could be sealed if violations continue.