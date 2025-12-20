Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the new terminal building at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati and used the occasion to mount a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing the party of neglecting Assam and the Northeast.

PM in his speech also accused Congress of attempting to make Northeast a part of East Pakistan. Addressing a rally in Guwahati alongside Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other party leaders, Modi said the Election Commission had started the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to ensure that infiltrators are kept out of the electoral process.

He alleged that “deshdrohis” were trying to protect such elements for vote-bank politics.

Takes A Jibe At Congress Indirectly

While he did not explicitly name any party, his remarks were widely seen as aimed at the Congress and other Opposition parties that have questioned the exercise. The Prime Minister said allowing illegal infiltrators to influence elections weakens democracy and poses a serious threat to national security.

He stressed that while the rights of genuine citizens must be safeguarded, those who have entered the country illegally should not be allowed to decide the nation’s future through voting.

Accuses Congress Of Neglecting Northeast

Launching a broader political attack, Modi accused past Congress governments of deliberately neglecting Assam and the Northeast. “Those in Congress governments used to say, ‘Who goes to Assam and the Northeast?’ They believed this region did not need modern airports, better railways and highways,” he said, alleging that such thinking kept the region backward for decades.

“Congress made mistakes for six to seven decades, and Modi is correcting those mistakes one by one,” the Prime Minister said, adding that Assam’s development was his responsibility and accountability. He claimed that in the last 11 years, projects worth lakhs of crores of rupees have been launched across Assam and the Northeast.

Cites Assam As Emerging Top States

Modi also cited governance reforms, saying Assam has emerged as the top state in implementing the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Referring to employment, he said that during the Congress regime it was impossible to get a government job without recommendations or bribes, but today thousands of youths are getting jobs transparently, without “slips” or money.

The Prime Minister’s remarks added a strong political edge to the airport inauguration, blending infrastructure achievements with a pointed critique of the Congress’s record in Assam and the Northeast.