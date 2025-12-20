Bangladesh Bids Farewell To Sharif Osman Hadi, Historic Turnout Reported Amid Tight Security

Sharif Osman Hadi, the spokesperson of the Inqilab Mancha and prominent student leader, was laid to rest on Saturday following funeral prayers at 2 p.m. at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building in Dhaka. Hadi had been fatally shot in the head by masked assailants on December 12 while launching his election campaign in Bijoynagar and later succumbed to his injuries in Singapore.

The nation observed a day of state mourning in his honor, remembering Hadi as a pivotal figure in last year’s student-led protests that led to the resignation of the Sheikh Hasina government. At the time of his death, he was preparing to contest the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 12.

Dhaka University Closes Campus To Ensure Order

In anticipation of the funeral, Dhaka University authorities closed all campus entrances to maintain order and security during the ceremonies. Acting Director of the university’s Public Relations Office, Muhammad Rafiqul Islam, issued a notice urging teachers, students, staff, and the public to avoid gathering on campus, expressing regret for any inconvenience caused.

Security was heightened across the city, particularly along Manik Mia Avenue, with army personnel deployed alongside large contingents of police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and Ansar forces. Law enforcement maintained vigilance throughout the day to ensure public safety and preserve order during the funeral proceedings.

Preparations & Final Rites At Dhaka University

Preparations for Hadi’s burial began earlier in the day, with workers starting to dig his grave at Nazrul Samadhi Chottor around 11:30 a.m. From the morning hours, mourners from various backgrounds gathered to pay their respects. Many attendees were visibly emotional, some in tears, as they observed the final rites of the slain leader.

The funeral brought together supporters, colleagues, and ordinary citizens, reflecting the deep impact Hadi had on Bangladesh’s student and political movements. His passing marks a significant moment in the nation’s political landscape, coming just weeks before the general elections.

Nation Remembers A Fallen Leader

Hadi’s life and activism had made him a prominent figure among young voters and student activists. His assassination has drawn widespread attention and grief, underscoring the volatile political climate ahead of the February elections. Authorities continue to monitor security closely to prevent unrest and ensure that the mourning period proceeds peacefully.