Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldBangladesh Bids Farewell To Sharif Osman Hadi, Historic Turnout Reported Amid Tight Security

Bangladesh Bids Farewell To Sharif Osman Hadi, Historic Turnout Reported Amid Tight Security

Bangladesh mourns slain student leader Sharif Osman Hadi; funeral held under tight security as the nation observes a day of state mourning.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 03:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sharif Osman Hadi, the spokesperson of the Inqilab Mancha and prominent student leader, was laid to rest on Saturday following funeral prayers at 2 p.m. at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building in Dhaka. Hadi had been fatally shot in the head by masked assailants on December 12 while launching his election campaign in Bijoynagar and later succumbed to his injuries in Singapore.

The nation observed a day of state mourning in his honor, remembering Hadi as a pivotal figure in last year’s student-led protests that led to the resignation of the Sheikh Hasina government. At the time of his death, he was preparing to contest the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 12.

Dhaka University Closes Campus To Ensure Order

In anticipation of the funeral, Dhaka University authorities closed all campus entrances to maintain order and security during the ceremonies. Acting Director of the university’s Public Relations Office, Muhammad Rafiqul Islam, issued a notice urging teachers, students, staff, and the public to avoid gathering on campus, expressing regret for any inconvenience caused.

Security was heightened across the city, particularly along Manik Mia Avenue, with army personnel deployed alongside large contingents of police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and Ansar forces. Law enforcement maintained vigilance throughout the day to ensure public safety and preserve order during the funeral proceedings.

Preparations & Final Rites At Dhaka University

Preparations for Hadi’s burial began earlier in the day, with workers starting to dig his grave at Nazrul Samadhi Chottor around 11:30 a.m. From the morning hours, mourners from various backgrounds gathered to pay their respects. Many attendees were visibly emotional, some in tears, as they observed the final rites of the slain leader.

The funeral brought together supporters, colleagues, and ordinary citizens, reflecting the deep impact Hadi had on Bangladesh’s student and political movements. His passing marks a significant moment in the nation’s political landscape, coming just weeks before the general elections.

Nation Remembers A Fallen Leader

Hadi’s life and activism had made him a prominent figure among young voters and student activists. His assassination has drawn widespread attention and grief, underscoring the volatile political climate ahead of the February elections. Authorities continue to monitor security closely to prevent unrest and ensure that the mourning period proceeds peacefully.

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 03:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi’s Helicopter Returns To Kolkata After Dense Fog Disrupts Landing In Bengal's Taherpur
PM Modi’s Helicopter Returns To Kolkata After Dense Fog Disrupts Landing In Bengal's Taherpur
World
Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison In Toshakhana Corruption Case
Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison In Toshakhana Corruption Case
Cities
8 Elephants Killed After Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Assam; 5 Coaches Derailed
8 Elephants Killed After Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Assam; 5 Coaches Derailed
World
US Launches 'Operation Hawkeye' Against ISIS In Syria After 2 Soldiers Killed In Ambush
US Launches 'Operation Hawkeye' Against ISIS In Syria After 2 Soldiers Killed In Ambush
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Turns Into Gas Chamber as Dense Fog and AQI Above 400 Choke NCR
Breaking News: Telangana Sarpanch Dresses as Bear to Chase Away Monkeys, Viral Video Sparks Buzz
Weather Alert: Severe Cold, Very Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Disrupt Life in Delhi-NCR
Breaking Update: Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Paralyse Delhi-NCR, Flights Cancelled
Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Severe Air Pollution Grip Delhi-NCR, Visibility Drops Sharply
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget