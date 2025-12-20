Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison In Toshakhana Corruption Case

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been sentenced to 17 years in prison each in a fresh ruling. A special Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) court sentenced the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife on Saturday in connection with the Toshakhana corruption case, Dawn news reported.

The ruling, delivered inside Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, also slapped them with Rs 16.4 million fines each with extra jail in case of failure to pay.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand handed down the verdict during a hearing at the facility where Imran remains locked up. Citing the court order, Dawn reported the judge took a "lenient" view due to Imran's old age and Bushra's gender:

"This court, while passing sentences has considered the old age of Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, as well as the fact that Bushra Imran Khan is a female. It is in consideration of both said factors that a lenient view has been taken in awarding lesser punishment."

Imran drew 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under sections 34 (common intention) and 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Pakistan Penal Code, plus seven years under Section 5(2) (criminal misconduct by public servants) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Bushra faced the same total under identical provisions. The court granted them relief under Section 382-B of the CrPC, counting prior detention toward their sentences.

What The Corruption Case Is About

The case revolves around a lavish Bulgari jewellery set gifted to Imran by Saudi Crown Prince during a May 2021 official visit. Prosecutors accused the couple of snapping it up at a bargain price, breaching rules on state gifts.

Back in October, Imran and Bushra rejected all charges as a "fabricated and politically motivated" plot to sideline him from politics.

Recording his statement under Section 342 CrPC, Imran called the prosecution's story "malicious, fabricated, and politically engineered." He insisted he wasn't a "public servant" under the law and claimed that he was unaware of specific details of the gift presented to his wife.

Khan maintained that he "We complied with the Toshakhana Policy in letter and spirit," he affirmed. The gift, he said, went through PM Office protocol, got valued, and stayed legal after payment hit the national treasury.

The couple was indicted last December, with their lawyers vowing to appeal to the high court right away.