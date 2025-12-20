PM Modi’s Helicopter Returns To Kolkata After Dense Fog Disrupts Landing In Bengal's Taherpur

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi’s Helicopter Returns To Kolkata After Dense Fog Disrupts Landing In Bengal's Taherpur

Due to heavy fog and poor visibility, Prime Minister Modi's helicopter couldn't land at the Taherpur helipad in West Bengal and returned to Kolkata airport.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 01:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter was unable to land at the Taherpur helipad in West Bengal on Saturday afternoon after heavy fog severely reduced visibility, forcing the aircraft to return to Kolkata airport. Officials confirmed that the decision was taken in the interest of safety after weather conditions failed to improve.

The incident once again underscores how dense winter fog continues to affect air operations across eastern India, particularly during early mornings and late afternoons.

Helicopter Hovered Before Returning To Kolkata

According to official sources, the Prime Minister’s helicopter reached the Taherpur helipad area as scheduled but encountered extremely poor visibility due to thick fog. The aircraft reportedly hovered over the landing zone for a brief period while pilots assessed whether conditions would allow a safe descent.

However, visibility did not improve sufficiently. An official said the helicopter circled the helipad for a short while before making a U-turn and heading back to Kolkata airport. The precautionary move was taken as landing under such conditions could pose risks to passengers and crew.

Winter Fog Continues To Disrupt Air Travel

The aborted landing highlights the broader impact of winter fog on air travel in the region. Over the past several weeks, dense fog has frequently disrupted flight schedules, delayed departures, and affected helicopter movements across parts of West Bengal and neighbouring states.

Aviation officials note that fog-related disruptions are particularly common during winter mornings and evenings, when visibility can drop sharply within minutes. Helicopter operations are especially sensitive to such conditions, as safe landing requires clear visual reference of the helipad and surrounding terrain.

Several airports including capital Delhi have reported delays and diversions due to similar weather conditions, prompting airlines and operators to issue advisories to passengers.

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
WEst Bengal MOdi KOLKATA
Read more
