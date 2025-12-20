Explorer
Kopou Phool Columns To Bamboo Design: India’s First Nature-Themed Airport Showcases Assam’s Cultural Soul
PM Modi inaugurates India’s first nature-themed Guwahati airport terminal, calling it a boost to Assam’s growth, tourism.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the new terminal building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati during his two-day visit to Assam. The Prime Minister will also unveil development projects worth around ₹15,600 crore across the state.
Sharing photographs of the new terminal on social media platform X, Modi described it as a major boost to Assam’s infrastructure. “Increased capacity means better ‘Ease of Living’ and a boost for commerce as well as tourism,” he wrote.
The people of Assam are eagerly awaiting your arrival tomorrow Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji, for the dedication of India's first nature themed Airport terminal.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 19, 2025
This has been only possible due to your leadership and commitment towards boosting Assam as a key growth engine. https://t.co/EUydPzDTa1
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the inauguration, calling it a landmark project. “The people of Assam are eagerly awaiting your arrival… for the dedication of India’s first nature-themed airport terminal. This has been possible due to your leadership and commitment towards boosting Assam as a key growth engine,” Sarma said in a post on X.
Inspired By Assam’s Nature, Culture
The newly inaugurated Terminal 2, also known as the ‘Bamboo Orchids’ terminal, is India’s first nature-themed airport terminal. Its design draws inspiration from Assam’s biodiversity and cultural heritage, particularly the kopou phool (foxtail orchid) and the extensive use of locally sourced bamboo. The design was earlier unveiled by Modi and Sarma during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.
Built at a cost of around ₹4,000 crore, the terminal spans nearly 1.4 lakh square metres and is designed to handle up to 13.1 million passengers annually. Officials said the expanded capacity, along with major upgrades to the runway, airfield systems, aprons and taxiways, will significantly enhance connectivity and support economic integration across all eight northeastern states.
Key features of the terminal include the use of around 140 metric tonnes of Northeast bamboo, Kaziranga-inspired green landscapes, japi motifs, the iconic rhino symbol and 57 orchid-inspired columns reflecting the kopou flower. A distinctive ‘Sky Forest’, featuring nearly one lakh indigenous plants, offers arriving passengers an immersive, forest-like experience.
BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya hailed the new terminal as a major milestone in India’s aviation and infrastructure journey, saying it would transform.
Watch Inside Guwahati’s New Airport Terminal
The new Guwahati Airport marks a major milestone in India’s aviation and infrastructure journey — not just for Assam, but for the entire Northeast region. With modern terminals, enhanced capacity, and world-class facilities, this airport will transform travel, boost tourism, and… pic.twitter.com/QokTAgDytT— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 20, 2025
Follow Cities News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cricket
India Squad For IND-NZ T20Is: Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh Return
World
Bangladesh Bids Farewell To Sharif Osman Hadi, Historic Turnout Reported Amid Tight Security
India
PM Modi’s Helicopter Returns To Kolkata After Dense Fog Disrupts Landing In Bengal's Taherpur
World
Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison In Toshakhana Corruption Case
Advertisement
Cities
8 Photos
Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad, More VVIPs Cast Vote | PHOTOS
Cities
10 Photos
Dev Deepawali From Above: Birds Eye View Of Varanasi Ghats Lit With 15 Lakh Diyas | Photos
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion
Advertisement