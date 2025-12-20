Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesKopou Phool Columns To Bamboo Design: India’s First Nature-Themed Airport Showcases Assam’s Cultural Soul

Kopou Phool Columns To Bamboo Design: India’s First Nature-Themed Airport Showcases Assam’s Cultural Soul

PM Modi inaugurates India’s first nature-themed Guwahati airport terminal, calling it a boost to Assam’s growth, tourism.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 04:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the new terminal building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati during his two-day visit to Assam. The Prime Minister will also unveil development projects worth around ₹15,600 crore across the state.

Sharing photographs of the new terminal on social media platform X, Modi described it as a major boost to Assam’s infrastructure. “Increased capacity means better ‘Ease of Living’ and a boost for commerce as well as tourism,” he wrote.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the inauguration, calling it a landmark project. “The people of Assam are eagerly awaiting your arrival… for the dedication of India’s first nature-themed airport terminal. This has been possible due to your leadership and commitment towards boosting Assam as a key growth engine,” Sarma said in a post on X.

Inspired By Assam’s Nature, Culture

The newly inaugurated Terminal 2, also known as the ‘Bamboo Orchids’ terminal, is India’s first nature-themed airport terminal. Its design draws inspiration from Assam’s biodiversity and cultural heritage, particularly the kopou phool (foxtail orchid) and the extensive use of locally sourced bamboo. The design was earlier unveiled by Modi and Sarma during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

Built at a cost of around ₹4,000 crore, the terminal spans nearly 1.4 lakh square metres and is designed to handle up to 13.1 million passengers annually. Officials said the expanded capacity, along with major upgrades to the runway, airfield systems, aprons and taxiways, will significantly enhance connectivity and support economic integration across all eight northeastern states.

Bamboo, Biodiversity, Modern Design

Key features of the terminal include the use of around 140 metric tonnes of Northeast bamboo, Kaziranga-inspired green landscapes, japi motifs, the iconic rhino symbol and 57 orchid-inspired columns reflecting the kopou flower. A distinctive ‘Sky Forest’, featuring nearly one lakh indigenous plants, offers arriving passengers an immersive, forest-like experience.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya hailed the new terminal as a major milestone in India’s aviation and infrastructure journey, saying it would transform.

Watch Inside Guwahati’s New Airport Terminal

Also read
Published at : 20 Dec 2025 04:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam PM Modi Guwahati Airport Terminal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India Squad For IND-NZ T20Is: Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh Return
India Squad For IND-NZ T20Is: Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh Return
World
Bangladesh Bids Farewell To Sharif Osman Hadi, Historic Turnout Reported Amid Tight Security
Bangladesh Bids Farewell To Sharif Osman Hadi, Historic Turnout Reported Amid Tight Security
India
PM Modi’s Helicopter Returns To Kolkata After Dense Fog Disrupts Landing In Bengal's Taherpur
PM Modi’s Helicopter Returns To Kolkata After Dense Fog Disrupts Landing In Bengal's Taherpur
World
Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison In Toshakhana Corruption Case
Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison In Toshakhana Corruption Case
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Turns Into Gas Chamber as Dense Fog and AQI Above 400 Choke NCR
Breaking News: Telangana Sarpanch Dresses as Bear to Chase Away Monkeys, Viral Video Sparks Buzz
Weather Alert: Severe Cold, Very Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Disrupt Life in Delhi-NCR
Breaking Update: Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Paralyse Delhi-NCR, Flights Cancelled
Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Severe Air Pollution Grip Delhi-NCR, Visibility Drops Sharply
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget