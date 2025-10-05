Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentAll Eyes On Kangana: Actress Returns To Ramp With Apsara-like Aura; PICS

All Eyes On Kangana: Actress Returns To Ramp With Apsara-like Aura; PICS

Kangana Ranaut is among Bollywood’s finest actresses—not only for her acting prowess but also for her commanding presence on the ramp.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 04:20 PM (IST)
Kangana Ranaut is among Bollywood’s finest actresses—not only for her acting prowess but also for her commanding presence on the ramp.

Kangana Ranaut Exudes Timeless Elegance in Regal Ramp Appearance

1/10
Kangana Ranaut is among Bollywood’s finest actresses—not only for her acting prowess but also for her commanding presence on the ramp.
Kangana Ranaut is among Bollywood’s finest actresses—not only for her acting prowess but also for her commanding presence on the ramp.
2/10
Whenever she walks the runway, she leaves audiences mesmerized. After years, the actress once again graced the ramp, radiating regal elegance and breathtaking charm.
Whenever she walks the runway, she leaves audiences mesmerized. After years, the actress once again graced the ramp, radiating regal elegance and breathtaking charm.
3/10
Making a comeback to the runway after a long gap, Kangana looked like a true vision of grace.
Making a comeback to the runway after a long gap, Kangana looked like a true vision of grace.
4/10
Her divine aura and unmatched confidence reminded fans of her iconic fashion film moments, where her ramp walk had captured hearts.
Her divine aura and unmatched confidence reminded fans of her iconic fashion film moments, where her ramp walk had captured hearts.
5/10
As soon as Kangana made her entry, it felt as if a celestial beauty had descended from the heavens, overshadowing even the most glamorous faces of Bollywood.
As soon as Kangana made her entry, it felt as if a celestial beauty had descended from the heavens, overshadowing even the most glamorous faces of Bollywood.
6/10
Kangana walked the ramp for jewelry designer Rahul’s latest collection Raabta, where she showcased the grandeur of Sultanate-inspired bridal jewellery.
Kangana walked the ramp for jewelry designer Rahul’s latest collection Raabta, where she showcased the grandeur of Sultanate-inspired bridal jewellery.
7/10
She paired the dazzling ornaments with an ivory silk saree designed by Shweta and Anuj’s label. Draped in traditional Marathi style, the saree enhanced her aura of regal splendor.
She paired the dazzling ornaments with an ivory silk saree designed by Shweta and Anuj’s label. Draped in traditional Marathi style, the saree enhanced her aura of regal splendor.
8/10
The ivory silk saree, embellished with delicate zari embroidery, exuded richness and refinement. The fine work on the pallu and pleated borders gave the attire a luxurious touch.
The ivory silk saree, embellished with delicate zari embroidery, exuded richness and refinement. The fine work on the pallu and pleated borders gave the attire a luxurious touch.
9/10
Her jewellery styling amplified the apsara-like charm. Kangana wore a layered emerald-and-pearl V-shaped necklace, complemented by a regal choker. Matching pearl-studded earrings, a traditional nose ring, maang tika, and an array of bangles completed her queenly look.
Her jewellery styling amplified the apsara-like charm. Kangana wore a layered emerald-and-pearl V-shaped necklace, complemented by a regal choker. Matching pearl-studded earrings, a traditional nose ring, maang tika, and an array of bangles completed her queenly look.
10/10
She also adorned her hair with royal accessories, styled in a manner reminiscent of historic queens. Bajubandh (armbands) and pearl anklets added to the majestic touch, making her appear straight out of a royal era. (All Image: rahulluthra12/instagram.)
She also adorned her hair with royal accessories, styled in a manner reminiscent of historic queens. Bajubandh (armbands) and pearl anklets added to the majestic touch, making her appear straight out of a royal era. (All Image: rahulluthra12/instagram.)
Published at : 05 Oct 2025 04:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
KANGANA RANAUT

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
20 Killed In Massive Landslides Triggered By Rains In Darjeeling — Latest Updates
20 Killed In Massive Landslides Triggered By Rains In Darjeeling — Latest Updates
Election 2025
Bihar Election: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Confirms Polls To Be Held Before This Date, Says Nationwide SIR To Follow
Bihar Election: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Confirms Polls To Be Held Before This Date, Says Nationwide SIR To Follow
Cricket
IND vs PAK: No Handshakes Between Captains Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup Clash
IND vs PAK: No Handshakes Between Captains Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup Clash
India
Air India Amritsar-Birmingham Flight Detects RAT Deployment Mid-Air, Lands Safely
Air India Amritsar-Birmingham Flight Detects RAT Deployment Mid-Air, Lands Safely
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget