Alia Bhatt's Thank You Post Goes Viral Amid Filmfare Award Controversy, PICS

Alia Bhatt’s Thank You Post Goes Viral Amid Filmfare Award Controversy, PICS

Alia Bhatt thanks her team after record 6th Filmfare win for Jigra, sparking praise and online debate over her deserving the trophy.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 08:09 PM (IST)
Alia Bhatt thanks her team after record 6th Filmfare win for Jigra, sparking praise and online debate over her deserving the trophy.

Alia Bhatt won her sixth Best Actress Filmfare Award for Jigra, surpassing Kajol and Nutan, who each had five wins.

1/9
She took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note, calling the award "closest to her heart" for the story and the people behind the film.
She took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note, calling the award “closest to her heart” for the story and the people behind the film.
2/9
Alia thanked director Vasan Bala, co-star Vedang Raina, and other cast members for their honesty and dedication on set.
Alia thanked director Vasan Bala, co-star Vedang Raina, and other cast members for their honesty and dedication on set.
3/9
She wrote: "@vasanbala, thank you for seeing it the way you did. @vedangraina, #VivekGomber, #ManojPahwa, @rahulr_23, @yuvvrajjviijan, @dheerhira… thank you for the honesty you brought to every frame."
She wrote: “@vasanbala, thank you for seeing it the way you did. @vedangraina, #VivekGomber, #ManojPahwa, @rahulr_23, @yuvvrajjviijan, @dheerhira… thank you for the honesty you brought to every frame.”
4/9
Alia also expressed gratitude to Filmfare, Dharma Productions, Karan Johar, Viacom18 Studios, and Eternal Sunshine Productions.
Alia also expressed gratitude to Filmfare, Dharma Productions, Karan Johar, Viacom18 Studios, and Eternal Sunshine Productions.
5/9
Ending her post, she quoted a line from the film's song Tenu Sang Rakhna: "For now, all I can say is 'Taara na disse, ya chaann kho jaawe. Tenu sang rakhna'."
Ending her post, she quoted a line from the film’s song Tenu Sang Rakhna: “For now, all I can say is ‘Taara na disse, ya chaann kho jaawe. Tenu sang rakhna’.”
6/9
Despite her message, social media users debated whether she deserved the award, comparing her legacy to Bollywood icons like Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, and Waheeda Rahman.
Despite her message, social media users debated whether she deserved the award, comparing her legacy to Bollywood icons like Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, and Waheeda Rahman.
7/9
Jigra, produced by Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, received critical acclaim for its performances but underperformed at the box office.
Jigra, produced by Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, received critical acclaim for its performances but underperformed at the box office.
8/9
The film's story follows a devoted sister, played by Alia, on a perilous journey to rescue her brother Vedang, earning praise for the lead actors' portrayals.
The film’s story follows a devoted sister, played by Alia, on a perilous journey to rescue her brother Vedang, earning praise for the lead actors’ portrayals.
9/9
Alia's win solidifies her status as one of Bollywood's most celebrated contemporary actresses, even as online debates about the award continue.
Alia’s win solidifies her status as one of Bollywood’s most celebrated contemporary actresses, even as online debates about the award continue.
Published at : 12 Oct 2025 08:09 PM (IST)
Alia Bhatt Filmfare Awards Jigra

Advertisement

