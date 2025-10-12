Explorer
Alia Bhatt’s Thank You Post Goes Viral Amid Filmfare Award Controversy, PICS
Alia Bhatt thanks her team after record 6th Filmfare win for Jigra, sparking praise and online debate over her deserving the trophy.
Alia Bhatt won her sixth Best Actress Filmfare Award for Jigra, surpassing Kajol and Nutan, who each had five wins.
Published at : 12 Oct 2025 08:09 PM (IST)
Tags :Alia Bhatt Filmfare Awards Jigra
