HomeNewsIndia'Sanchar Saathi Optional, Can Delete It': Union Minister Clarifies Amid Oppn's 'Snooping App' Charge

'Sanchar Saathi Optional, Can Delete It': Union Minister Clarifies Amid Oppn's 'Snooping App' Charge

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the platform now has over 20 crore portal users and more than 1.5 crore app downloads.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 03:09 PM (IST)
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday clarified that the Sanchar Saathi app is optional, and that one can delete or deactivate it as per wish. His remarks came amid an ongoing row sparked after the Centre directed smartphone manufacturers to pre-install the cybersecurity app on all new devices. He stressed the government does not monitor calls or conduct surveillance through the app as he responded to opposition's concerns.

Scindia highlighted the platform’s scale and impact, noting that the Sanchar Saathi portal has “more than 20 crore downloads, and the app has more than 1.5 crore downloads.” Highlighting the benefits of the application, the Telecommunications minister said that the system has enabled the disconnection of fraudulent mobile connections, traced stolen phones, and returned lakhs of stolen phones to their owners.

“The Sanchar Saathi app enables every consumer to ensure their safety… Sanchar Saathi has enabled the disconnection of nearly 1.75 crore fraudulent mobile connections. Around 20 lakh stolen phones have been traced, and around 7.5 lakh stolen phones have been handed over to their owners, all because of Sanchar Saathi... This app does not enable snooping or call monitoring," he said.

"You can activate or deactivate it as per your wish... If you don't want Sanchar Saathi, you can delete it. It is optional... It is about customer protection. I want to clear all misconceptions... It is our duty to introduce this app to everyone. Keeping it on their devices or not is upto the user... It can be deleted from the mobile phone just like any other app,” Scindia added.

The Union Minister's statement came a day after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) ordered phone makers to pre-install the app and push it to existing users through software updates within 90 days. The directive has drawn resistance from handset manufacturers and triggered a political debate over user consent and data safety.

Congress Passes Dismissal Motion In Notice  

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Rajya Sabha, seeking suspension of business to discuss the Sanchar Saathi issue. The party MP has demanded a discussion under Rule 267, which calls for setting aside all other business to take up the matter. This comes amid opposition's demand to rollback the Centre's order immediately.

"The Right to Privacy is an intrinsic facet of the fundamental right to life and personal liberty, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. The Department of Telecommunications' circular directing smartphone manufacturers and importers to pre-load the Sanchar Saathi application in a manner that cannot be deleted constitutes a grave affront to this fundamental right," the party MP stated in her adjournment notice.

"Such a mandate enables pervasive surveillance and threatens to place every movement, interaction, and decision of citizens under constant watch, without adequate safeguards or parliamentary oversight," Chowdhury said.

BJP MP Shashank Mani Tripathi backed the government’s move, saying that the directive is a crucial step and would enhance "people's sense of security".

“... This is a very important step. I'm from IIT, so I understand the types of cyber attacks that are taking place. I understand the types of data being stolen during external pilots. This communication app will enhance people's sense of security. Our data won't escape, and every aspect of citizen protection that should be ensured will be digitally protected. I welcome this... There's no threat to privacy… The biggest threat to privacy comes from external apps… We should adopt our indigenous apps,” he said.

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 02:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jyotiraditya Scindia Sanchar Saathi Survellience
