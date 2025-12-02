Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday dismissed renewed chatter over a possible leadership rift in the ruling Congress, stressing that he and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar remain on the same page. Speaking after a breakfast meeting at Shivakumar’s residence—the duo’s second such gathering in recent days—Siddaramaiah reiterated that any decision on future leadership rests solely with the Congress high command.

“We are united,” he said, adding that Shivakumar would take charge as Chief Minister only when the party’s central leadership decides. The assurance comes amid persistent speculation within political circles about a power-sharing understanding between the two leaders.

A Breakfast Diplomacy Reset

Unlike their earlier meeting—where the menu included idli-sambar and upma—this round featured nati chicken with soft idlis, served at Shivakumar’s home. The optics of the meal appeared carefully calibrated to signal cohesion within the state’s top leadership.

‘We Will Run Government Together’

Addressing reporters at a joint press conference in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said the two leaders also plan to meet the Congress high command soon. “Me and D.K. Shivakumar are united. We will run the government together in the future as well,” he said. He further asserted that all Congress MLAs remain aligned and that the party will jointly take on the opposition inside and outside the Assembly.