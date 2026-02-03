Yumnam Khemchand Singh Chosen BJP Leader, Confirmed As Next Manipur CM

Political activity intensified in Manipur on Tuesday after Yumnam Khemchand Singh was unanimously chosen as leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party legislature party, confirming him as the state’s next Chief Minister.

Khemchand, a two-time MLA, currently serves as a minister in the outgoing government and will now take charge of the northeastern state. He belongs to the Meitei community and is seen as a consensus choice within the party.

His elevation follows days of speculation over leadership in Manipur, with BJP leaders finalising the decision after internal consultations. Swearing-in formalities are expected shortly.