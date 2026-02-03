Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Yumnam Khemchand Singh Chosen BJP Leader, Confirmed As Next Manipur CM

Yumnam Khemchand Singh Chosen BJP Leader, Confirmed As Next Manipur CM

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 06:56 PM (IST)

Political activity intensified in Manipur on Tuesday after Yumnam Khemchand Singh was unanimously chosen as leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party legislature party, confirming him as the state’s next Chief Minister.

Khemchand, a two-time MLA, currently serves as a minister in the outgoing government and will now take charge of the northeastern state. He belongs to the Meitei community and is seen as a consensus choice within the party.

His elevation follows days of speculation over leadership in Manipur, with BJP leaders finalising the decision after internal consultations. Swearing-in formalities are expected shortly.

Breaking News: Shashi Tharoor Demands Govt Clarification on India‑US Trade Deal; Statement Soon in Parliament

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 06:56 PM (IST)
