'No More Russian Oil': Marco Rubio Says India Gave Assurance After Trade Deal

Marco Rubio has said that India has assured the United States it will refrain from purchasing additional crude from Russia, as Washington intensifies sanctions on Moscow’s energy sector. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Rubio said ongoing discussions between Washington and New Delhi reflected continued diplomatic engagement on energy flows linked to the Ukraine conflict.

The remarks come as the United States and its Western allies step up efforts to restrict Russian energy revenues, seen as a key funding source for Moscow’s military operations. The issue has been a recurring point of friction in India–US ties, with Washington, D.C., urging New Delhi to gradually reduce dependence on discounted Russian crude. However, India has repeatedly highlighted energy security and market realities as primary factors guiding its import decisions.India Reasserts Strategic Autonomy Stand

At the same conference, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reiterated India’s commitment to strategic autonomy, saying foreign policy and economic decisions are driven by national interest. He described the global oil market as complex and dynamic, where supply availability, pricing and risk assessments shape procurement choices.

US pressure over Russian oil purchases has intensified in recent years, particularly after the Ukraine war reshaped global energy supply chains. Donald Trump had earlier claimed India agreed to cut Russian oil imports as part of broader trade understandings, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed such claims, saying no formal assurances were made by New Delhi.

India significantly increased Russian oil imports after Western sanctions drove prices lower, with Russia becoming one of India’s largest suppliers. By 2024, Russian crude accounted for roughly 35 to 40 per cent of India’s total oil imports, marking a sharp rise from pre-war levels. Despite geopolitical pressure, Indian leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has maintained that energy sourcing decisions will continue to prioritise domestic economic and strategic requirements.