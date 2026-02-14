Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'No More Russian Oil': Marco Rubio Says India Gave Assurance After Trade Deal

'No More Russian Oil': Marco Rubio Says India Gave Assurance After Trade Deal

United States says India may curb Russia oil buys as New Delhi stresses strategic autonomy amid global energy pressures.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 09:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Marco Rubio has said that India has assured the United States it will refrain from purchasing additional crude from Russia, as Washington intensifies sanctions on Moscow’s energy sector. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Rubio said ongoing discussions between Washington and New Delhi reflected continued diplomatic engagement on energy flows linked to the Ukraine conflict.

Western Pressure On Russian Oil

The remarks come as the United States and its Western allies step up efforts to restrict Russian energy revenues, seen as a key funding source for Moscow’s military operations. The issue has been a recurring point of friction in India–US ties, with Washington, D.C., urging New Delhi to gradually reduce dependence on discounted Russian crude. However, India has repeatedly highlighted energy security and market realities as primary factors guiding its import decisions.India Reasserts Strategic Autonomy Stand

At the same conference, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reiterated India’s commitment to strategic autonomy, saying foreign policy and economic decisions are driven by national interest. He described the global oil market as complex and dynamic, where supply availability, pricing and risk assessments shape procurement choices.

 US Pressure On Russian Oil

US pressure over Russian oil purchases has intensified in recent years, particularly after the Ukraine war reshaped global energy supply chains. Donald Trump had earlier claimed India agreed to cut Russian oil imports as part of broader trade understandings, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed such claims, saying no formal assurances were made by New Delhi.

Russian Crude Share Surges In

India significantly increased Russian oil imports after Western sanctions drove prices lower, with Russia becoming one of India’s largest suppliers. By 2024, Russian crude accounted for roughly 35 to 40 per cent of India’s total oil imports, marking a sharp rise from pre-war levels. Despite geopolitical pressure, Indian leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has maintained that energy sourcing decisions will continue to prioritise domestic economic and strategic requirements.

Frequently Asked Questions

What assurance has India given the US regarding Russian crude oil purchases?

According to Marco Rubio, India has assured the United States it will refrain from purchasing additional crude oil from Russia. This comes amid intensified US sanctions on Russia's energy sector.

What are India's stated reasons for its oil import decisions?

India emphasizes energy security and market realities as primary factors guiding its import decisions. Foreign policy and economic choices are driven by national interest and a complex global oil market.

How have India's Russian oil imports changed since the Ukraine war?

India significantly increased its Russian oil imports after Western sanctions drove prices lower. By 2024, Russian crude accounted for about 35 to 40 percent of India's total oil imports.

Has India always been pressured to reduce Russian oil imports?

US pressure has intensified particularly after the Ukraine war. There have been conflicting claims regarding assurances made by India to reduce these imports.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 09:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Marco Rubio India Russian Oil Imports US Sanctions Russia Oil
