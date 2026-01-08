Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentOTTWhat’s Coming To Netflix in 2026: Emily In Paris Season 6, Bridgerton, Peaky Blinders And Beyond

By : IANS | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 06:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai: Kicking in the New Year, streaming giant Netflix has something exciting in store for the viewers.

Piquing the interest further, Netflix has shared an update on the highly anticipated series and films coming to the platform in 2026.

Emily In Paris Season 6

First on the list is season 6 of the beloved show, "Emily In Paris". It will carry forward the story of Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, who unexpectedly ends up landing her dream job, leading to a life of intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges.

Bridgerton Season 4

On January 29, season 4 of "Bridgerton" will premiere on Netflix, followed by part 2 on February 26. This season will revolve around the bohemian second son, Benedict (Played by Luke Thompson). Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball.

One Piece: Into The Grand Line Season 2

This March, you can enjoy the second season of the epic high-seas pirate adventure, "One Piece". Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

After a bittersweet victory, saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, the season 2 of "Avatar: The Last Airbender"

will have Avatar Aang, Katara, and Sokka setting off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai.

Enola Holmes Season 3

Adventure continues to chase detective Enola Holmes to Malta on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

The forthcoming British crime drama, "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man" will air on Netflix from March 20. It shares the tale of Tommy Shelby, who is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What new seasons of popular shows can viewers expect on Netflix in 2026?

Netflix is bringing back 'Emily In Paris' for Season 6 and 'One Piece' for Season 2 in March. 'Bridgerton' Season 4 will also premiere with two parts in January and February.

What will 'Bridgerton' Season 4 be about?

Season 4 of 'Bridgerton' will focus on Benedict, the second son, who is reluctant to settle down until he meets a mysterious Lady in Silver at a masquerade ball.

What adventures await in 'One Piece: Into The Grand Line' Season 2?

In 'One Piece' Season 2, Luffy and the Straw Hats will embark on a journey to the Grand Line, encountering strange islands and new enemies in search of the world's greatest treasure.

What is the plot of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Season 2?

Season 2 of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' will follow Aang, Katara, and Sokka as they try to recruit the Earth King to join their fight against Fire Lord Ozai.

When can I watch 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' on Netflix?

The British crime drama 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' will be available on Netflix starting March 20. It follows Tommy Shelby's return to face a reckoning.

Published at : 08 Jan 2026 06:37 PM (IST)
