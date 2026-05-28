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HomeNewsWorldUS-Iran Ceasefire May Be Extended By 60 Days, Awaits Trump Approval: Reports

US-Iran Ceasefire May Be Extended By 60 Days, Awaits Trump Approval: Reports

US media reported that American and Iranian negotiators have agreed to resume nuclear talks and allow shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Israel has launched strikes across Lebanon.

By : Deutsche Welle | Updated at : 28 May 2026 11:42 PM (IST)

The US and Iranian negotiators have agreed to extend the current ceasefire for another 60 days, unnamed sources told the US outlet Axios as well as the Associated Press, Reuters and AFP.

However, the deal is still awaiting the approval of US President Donald Trump.

According to the reports, the deal would restart nuclear talks and allow free shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The White House did not immediately comment on the reports.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

 

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About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 28 May 2026 11:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Iran US Donald Trump. US Iran War
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