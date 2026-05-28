US-Iran Ceasefire May Be Extended By 60 Days, Awaits Trump Approval: Reports

The US and Iranian negotiators have agreed to extend the current ceasefire for another 60 days, unnamed sources told the US outlet Axios as well as the Associated Press, Reuters and AFP.

However, the deal is still awaiting the approval of US President Donald Trump.

According to the reports, the deal would restart nuclear talks and allow free shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The White House did not immediately comment on the reports.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.