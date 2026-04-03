The Strait of Hormuz is a critical maritime route through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil supply passes. Its strategic importance lies in its role as a key chokepoint for global energy transport.
'US Could Open Hormuz With More Time': Trump Eyes Reopening Strait As Iran War Fuels Global Oil Fears
The closure, a response to the initial attacks, has disrupted global oil supplies, escalating tensions and pressuring the White House for de-escalation.
US President Donald Trump on Friday said Washington could reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz “with a little more time”, as mounting pressure builds on his administration to contain the ongoing war with Iran.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “With a little more time, we can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE,” signalling a hardening stance amid the deepening conflict.
War Enters Fifth Week, Pressure Mounts
The conflict, which began nearly five weeks ago with a joint US-Israeli aerial assault on Iran, has continued to destabilise the region. The prolonged hostilities have rattled global financial markets and intensified calls for a swift resolution.
With no clear end in sight, the pressure on the White House to de-escalate tensions has steadily increased.
Strait of Hormuz Closure Sparks Global Concern
Iran has effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes, in retaliation for the strikes launched in late February.
The disruption has sent energy prices soaring, making the reopening of the waterway a top priority for governments worldwide.
Escalation Risks Persist
Earlier this week, Trump reiterated threats targeting Iran’s civilian power infrastructure but did not provide a timeline for ending the conflict. His remarks prompted warnings of retaliation from Tehran and added to volatility in global markets.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Strait of Hormuz and why is it strategically vital?
What action has Iran taken regarding the Strait of Hormuz?
Iran has effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for a joint US-Israeli aerial assault that began the conflict. This action has significantly disrupted global oil supply.
What is President Trump's stated intention regarding the Strait of Hormuz?
President Trump stated that Washington could reopen the Strait of Hormuz with a little more time. He expressed confidence in easily reopening it and taking oil.
What are the consequences of the Strait of Hormuz closure?
The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has sent energy prices soaring. This disruption has made reopening the waterway a top priority for governments worldwide.