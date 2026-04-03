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US President Donald Trump on Friday said Washington could reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz “with a little more time”, as mounting pressure builds on his administration to contain the ongoing war with Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “With a little more time, we can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE,” signalling a hardening stance amid the deepening conflict.

War Enters Fifth Week, Pressure Mounts

The conflict, which began nearly five weeks ago with a joint US-Israeli aerial assault on Iran, has continued to destabilise the region. The prolonged hostilities have rattled global financial markets and intensified calls for a swift resolution.

With no clear end in sight, the pressure on the White House to de-escalate tensions has steadily increased.

Strait of Hormuz Closure Sparks Global Concern

Iran has effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes, in retaliation for the strikes launched in late February.

The disruption has sent energy prices soaring, making the reopening of the waterway a top priority for governments worldwide.

Escalation Risks Persist

Earlier this week, Trump reiterated threats targeting Iran’s civilian power infrastructure but did not provide a timeline for ending the conflict. His remarks prompted warnings of retaliation from Tehran and added to volatility in global markets.