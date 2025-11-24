Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Trump Cautions Against Claims Of 'Big Progress' In Ukraine Talks: 'See It Before You Believe It'

Trump Cautions Against Claims Of ‘Big Progress’ In Ukraine Talks: ‘See It Before You Believe It’

Top Ukrainian representatives also met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to assess whether Trump’s proposal could be viable.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 07:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A day after US and Ukrainian officials met to discuss Washington’s proposal to end the war in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump on Monday suggested that “something good” might be unfolding, while simultaneously warning against assuming “big progress” in the talks. His comments come ahead of his 27 November deadline for Ukraine to accept the proposed settlement.

Geneva Meeting Reviews 28-Point Draft Plan

Senior US and Ukrainian officials met in Geneva to revise the 28-point draft peace plan, with Kyiv noting that the latest version includes some of its own proposals. Top Ukrainian representatives also met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to assess whether Trump’s proposal could be viable.

Trump’s Message On Truth Social

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Is it really possible that big progress is being made in Peace Talks between Russia and Ukraine???”

He added, “Don’t believe it until you see it, but something good just may be happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

His remarks followed a sharp criticism of Ukrainian leadership a day earlier for showing “zero gratitude” for his efforts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later responded, posting: “Ukraine is grateful to the United States, to every American heart, and personally to President Trump for the assistance that - starting with the Javelins - has been saving Ukrainian lives”.

Zelensky, EU Leaders, Merz Comment On Progress

In a joint statement, US and Ukrainian officials said they had prepared a “refined peace framework” following their discussions in Geneva. “The talks were constructive, focused, and respectful, underscoring the shared commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace,” the statement read.

Speaking at a conference in Sweden on Monday, Zelensky welcomed “important steps” but stressed the need for further work. “In the steps we have coordinated with the side of the US, we've managed to keep extremely sensitive points,” he said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said there was progress towards an agreement but noted that some issues remain unresolved. “While work remains to be done, there is now a solid basis for moving forward,” she said.

European Council President António Costa echoed this, saying, “There is a new momentum in peace negotiations.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz added that European approval of any settlement was essential. “It is important to us that there can be no peace plan for Ukraine if we do not give our consent to issues that affect European interests and European sovereignty,” he said.

What The Peace Proposals Contain

The initial 28-point plan presented by the United States last week called for Ukraine to give up territory, reduce its military strength, and commit to staying out of NATO.

According to Bloomberg, Kyiv and its European partners countered that talks with Russia on any territorial exchange can begin only after the war halts along the current line of contact.

Rubio also said the 28-point proposal had been drafted with input from Russia and included earlier contributions from Ukraine.

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 07:32 PM (IST)
