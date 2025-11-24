Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoTata Sierra Launch Tomorrow, What Would Be The Starting Price?

Tata Sierra Launch Tomorrow, What Would Be The Starting Price?

The new Sierra was revealed recently but many of the details were not revealed as tomorrow we will get the answers. 

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 06:26 PM (IST)
Tata Motors will launch the Sierra tomorrow and will also reveal the price as well as the powertrain details. 

The new Sierra was revealed recently but many of the details were not revealed as tomorrow we will get the answers. 

The new Sierra will be launched tomorrow first as an ICE SUV only which means with a combustion engine only. The EV version will come in later. 

Tata Sierra Features

The new Sierra will be coming with a new set of powertrains too and that includes a 1.5l turbo petrol and possibly a 1.5 NA petrol. 

The turbo petrol variant is expected to produce 170bhp while gearbox options could include a DCT automatic. 


Tata Sierra Launch Tomorrow, What Would Be The Starting Price?

The Sierra will be the first Tata to have the new 1.5l turbo petrol and later this powertrain will find its way into the Safari as the Harrier. 

The other question is the price. The price is set to be between the Curvv and the Harrier while it could be in the same ballpark as the Creta. 


Tata Sierra Launch Tomorrow, What Would Be The Starting Price?

The majority of the SUVs in this segment cost between Rs 11-24 lakh and we may expect Tata to price the Sierra within the same ballpark. 

The features including three screens along with one screen for the passenger will also be revealed. 

The new Sierra will also get a sound bar, new premium audio system, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, powered driver seat, ADAS, powered tailgate plus more. 

Stay tuned for our report and pricing details from the launch as one of the most awaited new launches happens tomorrow.

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 06:26 PM (IST)
Tata Sierra Tata Motors Tata Sierra Launch
