Dharmendra MP Pension: Who Legally Gets It, Prakash Kaur Or Hema Malini?

After Dharmendra’s passing, questions arise over who will legally receive his MP pension — first wife Prakash Kaur or second wife Hema Malini? Here’s what the law says.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 06:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The death of veteran Bollywood star and former parliamentarian Dharmendra has sent shockwaves across the film industry and political circles. As tributes continue to pour in, a significant legal question has surfaced regarding his MP pension — which of his two wives, Prakash Kaur or Hema Malini, is legally entitled to receive it?

Dharmendra’s personal life has long drawn public attention, particularly due to his two marriages. But with his passing, the issue is no longer just a matter of curiosity — it now hinges on specific pension laws and marital legality under Indian statutes.

Why the Legality of the Second Marriage Matters

Under Indian law, particularly the rules governing MP pensions, benefits after a parliamentarian’s death can only be transferred to the legally valid spouse. Dharmendra first married Prakash Kaur in 1954, making hers the primary legal marriage.

Reports suggest that Dharmendra later embraced Islam to marry Hema Malini, a move that sparked debate for decades. However, legal experts maintain that conversion does not invalidate the first marriage under the Hindu Marriage Act. Without a divorce from Prakash Kaur, a second marriage — regardless of religious conversion — is considered invalid in the eyes of the law.

This distinction becomes crucial in determining pension eligibility.

Who Is Likely to Receive the Pension?

According to MP pension rules and provisions under the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, the pension after an MP’s demise goes to the legally recognized spouse. Experts say that in Dharmendra’s case, Prakash Kaur holds that status.

The law also states that if a man has two legally valid wives, the pension would be split equally. But this applies only when both marriages are lawful, which does not appear to be the case here.

Unless there is a court-recognised divorce, the second marriage — even if socially acknowledged — does not carry legal standing for pension rights.

What Happens if Both Wives Are Considered Legitimate?

In situations where a first marriage is dissolved before the second begins, the pension can be divided among the spouses and their children. If one wife dies or becomes ineligible, her share passes to her children.

These provisions aim to ensure equitable distribution of financial responsibility and prevent disputes among surviving family members.

However, in Dharmendra’s scenario, legal clarity points to only one valid marriage.

While Dharmendra shared a public life with both Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, the law is clear: a second marriage without dissolving the first is not valid. Therefore, according to legal experts and pension guidelines, Prakash Kaur is expected to be the rightful recipient of the late actor’s MP pension.

The matter highlights how public perceptions of relationships often differ from legal definitions, especially in cases involving high-profile personalities.

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 06:50 PM (IST)
Hema Malini Prakash Kaur Dharmendra Death Dharmendra Pension Dharmendra Politics
