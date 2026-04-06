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Edited by: Natalie Muller

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday expressed regret to Pyongyang after a drone entered North Korea earlier this year, calling the act "irresponsible."

Initially, Seoul had denied the role of the government in the drone incursion, which took place in January, and suggested it was the work of civilians. However, Lee said an investigation found that government officials had been involved in the incident.

In February, Pyongyang warned of a "terrible response" if it found more drones transgressing the airspace, which compelled Seoul to investigate the claims.

What did Lee say?

"Although it was ​not our government's intention, we express our regret to the ​North over the fact that unnecessary military tensions ​were ‌caused by the irresponsible and reckless actions of some individuals," Lee said during a cabinet meeting.

"It has been confirmed that a National Intelligence Service official and an active-duty soldier were involved," Lee said.

He added that South Korea's constitution bans private individuals from conducting acts that could "provoke the North."

"Such actions, even when deemed necessary for national strategy, must be approached with extreme caution," he said.

Lee has been trying to mend ties with Pyongyang, however, his repeated overtures have consistently been brushed off.

Lee's expression of regret comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un labeled Seoul the "most hostile state" in a policy address in March in which he vowed to "thoroughly reject and disregard it."

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.