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HomeNewsWorldSouth Korea's President Apologises To North Korea For Drone Incursion, Calls Act 'Irresponsible'

South Korea's President Apologises To North Korea For Drone Incursion, Calls Act 'Irresponsible'

Seoul initially denied it was behind a surveillance drone downed by North Korea in January. But a probe later revealed government officials had been involved.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
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Edited by: Natalie Muller

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday expressed regret to Pyongyang after a drone entered North Korea earlier this year, calling the act "irresponsible."

Initially, Seoul had denied the role of the government in the drone incursion, which took place in January, and suggested it was the work of civilians. However, Lee said an investigation found that government officials had been involved in the incident.

In February, Pyongyang warned of a "terrible response" if it found more drones transgressing the airspace, which compelled Seoul to investigate the claims.

What did Lee say?

"Although it was ​not our government's intention, we express our regret to the ​North over the fact that unnecessary military tensions ​were ‌caused by the irresponsible and reckless actions of some individuals," Lee said during a cabinet meeting.

"It has been confirmed that a National Intelligence Service official and an active-duty soldier were involved," Lee said.

He added that South Korea's constitution bans private individuals from conducting acts that could "provoke the North."

"Such actions, even when deemed necessary for national strategy, must be approached with extreme caution," he said.

Lee has been trying to mend ties with Pyongyang, however, his repeated overtures have consistently been brushed off.

Lee's expression of regret comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un labeled Seoul the "most hostile state" in a policy address in March in which he vowed to "thoroughly reject and disregard it."

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did South Korean President Lee Jae Myung express regret to North Korea?

President Lee expressed regret due to an incident where a drone entered North Korea earlier this year, which he described as an

Who was involved in the drone incursion into North Korea?

An investigation confirmed that a National Intelligence Service official and an active-duty soldier were involved in the drone incident.

What was North Korea's reaction to the drone incident?

In February, Pyongyang warned of a

What is South Korea's stance on private individuals provoking North Korea?

South Korea's constitution bans private individuals from actions that could

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
North Korea Seoul South KOrea Lee Jae Myung National Intelligence Service
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