Rare Appearance Followed By Warning: Khamenei Cautions US Against ‘Regional War’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Amid renewed strains in relations with the United States, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made a rare public appearance on Saturday, visiting the shrine of Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic republic, in southern Tehran.

The appearance came against the backdrop of rising domestic unrest and escalating rhetoric between Tehran and Washington.

Direct Warning To The US

A day later, Khamenei issued a stark warning to the United States, cautioning that any military action against Iran would trigger wider conflict in the Middle East.

“The Americans should know that if they start a war, this time it will be a regional war,” Khamenei was quoted as saying. The remark is being viewed as the most direct threat issued by Iran’s supreme leader amid mounting tensions.

Referring to US military posturing, Khamenei said, “(Trump) regularly says that he brought ships (...). The Iranian nation shall not be scared by these things, the Iranian people will not be stirred by these threats,” according to Reuters.

Protests Described As ‘Coup’

Khamenei also addressed the ongoing protests in Iran, likening them to a “coup” and describing the unrest as “sedition” aimed at undermining the country’s governing institutions.

The demonstrations, which erupted in December, were driven by economic distress and deteriorating living conditions across the country.

Trump Signals Talks, Keeps Pressure On

The Iranian leader’s comments followed remarks by US President Donald Trump, who said negotiations with Tehran were underway on a potential deal.

“You could make a negotiated deal that would be satisfactory, with no nuclear weapons, and they should do that. But I don’t know that they will. They are talking to us — seriously talking to us,” Trump said during a media interaction aboard Air Force One.

However, Trump has also drawn clear red lines, warning of military action if peaceful protesters were killed or if mass executions followed the crackdown.

Military Presence Fuels Speculation

Speculation of a possible military confrontation intensified after the US deployed the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and associated warships to the Arabian Sea. The US Navy currently has six destroyers, one aircraft carrier, and three littoral combat ships in the region.

Analysts note that any escalation risks retaliation from Tehran, with Trump’s rhetoric widely seen as pressure aimed at forcing negotiations.

Death Toll Disputed

While Iran’s official figures place the death toll from the protests at 3,117, US-based human rights group HRANA has said it has verified the deaths of 6,713 people so far.