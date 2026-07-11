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English NewsNewsWorldPoK Braces For 'Final Standoff'; 3 Killed, Protesters Block Roads Before July 15

PoK Braces For 'Final Standoff'; 3 Killed, Protesters Block Roads Before July 15

Massive demonstrations involving both men and women continued across PoK for the 33rd consecutive day.

Written By : Shivank Mishra |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 12:01 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistani Rangers killed three protesters; death toll reaches 65.
  • Rangers allegedly desecrated mosque; locals blocked roads to impede forces.
  • Protests continued 33 days; police appeal failed to deter.

The rebellion in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has entered its 33rd consecutive day. Echoing yesterday's violence, Pakistani Rangers once again resorted to open firing and tear gas shelling today. The firing took place at around 10:00 am when a convoy of 60 to 70 protesters from Jandala was marching towards Rawalakot to join the massive Muzaffarabad march scheduled for July 15.


PoK Braces For 'Final Standoff'; 3 Killed, Protesters Block Roads Before July 15

Death Toll Rises

The convoy was initially intercepted near Arja Cross, just ahead of Jandala, where Pakistani Rangers opened fire and lobbed tear gas shells. ABP News has accessed several videos of the incident. Three young men lost their lives in today's military action, pushing the total death toll of protesters killed by Pakistani forces to 65.


PoK Braces For 'Final Standoff'; 3 Killed, Protesters Block Roads Before July 15

Mosque Allegations

Detailing the alleged atrocities committed by the Pakistani military, Sardar Umar Nazir, one of the prominent organisers of the movement, said the army's brutality had crossed all limits. He recounted that when the forces opened fire on the unarmed protesters today, an individual rushed into a nearby mosque to retrieve the Holy Quran to protect the religious text from damage.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Deploys 17,500 Troops Ahead Of Muzaffarabad March As PoK Death Toll Rises To 62


PoK Braces For 'Final Standoff'; 3 Killed, Protesters Block Roads Before July 15

However, he alleged that Pakistani Rangers entered the mosque wearing boots, snatched the Holy Quran, vandalised the premises and looted mosque property. Drawing a direct parallel, Sardar Umar Nazir compared the actions of the Pakistani army to those of the Israeli forces, stating that the Pakistani military was doing the exact same things in PoK mosques that Israel allegedly does in Gaza. He raised a pointed question: "What difference is left between the Pakistani army and the Israeli army?"

Roadblocks Intensify

As reported yesterday, the deployment of Pakistani Rangers and the Frontier Corps (FC) in PoK has been scaled up to more than 17,500 personnel to thwart the July 15 long march from Rawalakot to Muzaffarabad and prevent protesters from taking over the capital.

Visuals obtained by ABP News today from various parts of PoK show locals placing massive boulders and felling trees to block roads. This tactical resistance aims to prevent additional personnel from the Pakistani Rangers and FC from entering towns such as Rawalakot, Dheer Kot and Bagh.

Anti-Army Slogans

Massive demonstrations involving both men and women continued across PoK for the 33rd consecutive day. Women were seen raising slogans demanding "Azaadi" (Freedom) and chanting, "Yeh jo dahshatgardi hai, iske peeche wardi hai" (The uniform is behind this terrorism).

Meanwhile, men raised slogans against the 41 local legislative seats and the 12 refugee seats in PoK, labelling pro-Pakistan elements as "Sahoolatkaar" (facilitators/collaborators) and issuing stern warnings to them.

Police Appeal Falls Flat

In an attempt to break the protesters' unity, PoK Police Chief IG Captain (Retired) Liaquat Ali Malik issued a statement today. He urged those who had joined the Awami Action Committee under external influence to return, promising that the PoK and Pakistani administrations would treat them with respect. At the same time, Captain Malik blamed the Awami Action Committee for the killing of police personnel during the ongoing unrest.

However, the appeal by Captain (Retired) Liaquat Ali Malik, who was promoted and transferred from Lahore to PoK last year to enforce the regime's control, failed to make any significant impact on the ground. Defying the administration, locals continue to organise rallies across the region while raising slogans ahead of the July 15 march. Markets have remained completely shut for more than a month, and support among protesters for the Muzaffarabad march and the subsequent sit-in remains unshaken. The entire region is now closely watching how the volatile situation unfolds on July 15.

ALSO READ: It's Not Just Oil: Why Iran's Vast Zinc And Lead Reserves Matter To The World

Before You Go

PM Modi News: New Zealand Praises India's Growth, Highlights Poverty Reduction During Auckland Visit

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) today?

Pakistani Rangers resorted to open firing and tear gas shelling against a convoy of protesters. Three young men lost their lives in the military action, pushing the total death toll of protesters to 65.

What serious allegations were made against Pakistani Rangers regarding a mosque?

An organizer alleged that Pakistani Rangers entered a mosque wearing boots, snatched the Holy Quran, vandalized the premises, and looted property. He compared their actions to those of Israeli forces.

How has the Pakistani military responded to the protests?

The Pakistani military has scaled up deployment to over 17,500 personnel to thwart the July 15th march. Locals are tactically blocking roads with boulders and felled trees to prevent additional personnel from entering towns.

Did the PoK Police Chief's appeal to protesters succeed?

No, the appeal by PoK Police Chief IG Captain (Retired) Liaquat Ali Malik failed to make a significant impact. Locals continue to organize rallies, and support for the Muzaffarabad march remains unshaken.

How long has the rebellion in PoK been ongoing?

The rebellion in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has entered its 33rd consecutive day. Massive demonstrations involving both men and women continue across the region ahead of the July 15th march.

Published at : 11 Jul 2026 11:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir Pakistani Army Pakistani Rangers POK Pakistan Anti Army Protests PoK Police
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