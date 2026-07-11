Pakistan Deploys 17,500 Troops Ahead Of Muzaffarabad March As PoK Death Toll Rises To 62

The uprising across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) continued for its 32nd consecutive day today. The central focus of discussion everywhere remains the upcoming march and takeover of Muzaffarabad, the capital of PoK, by protesters on July 15, which is expected to draw more than 100,000 participants.

Terrified by the scale of the upcoming demonstration, the puppet government of PoK sent a letter to the Pakistani Ministry of Interior on July 8, which has now accessed by ABP News. The letter requested the additional deployment of a 4,000-strong contingent of the Frontier Corps and 7 additional wings of the Pakistani Rangers, amounting to 5,500 personnel. According to latest information, the Pakistani Ministry of Interior approved this deployment today.





PoK Transformed Into Military Garrison

It is worth noting that in Rawalakot, PoK, where over 90,000 protesters have already staged sit-ins at the Eidgah ground and the local bus stand, 8,000 Pakistani Rangers personnel have been deployed since June 4. With the latest approvals ahead of the July 15 march, the total number of Pakistani paramilitary forces deployed in the region has surpassed 17,500. This newly sanctioned force of 9,500 personnel will be stationed across Muzaffarabad and Mirpur by tomorrow evening. Meanwhile, massive rallies and demonstrations were organized today on the 32nd day of the unrest against the Pakistani military and the establishment, with young children and the elderly participating in large numbers.

Protest Leaders Call For Ultimate Sacrifice

Sardar Umar Nazir, one of the primary organizers of the protest, appealed from the stage to all residents of PoK who are physically fit to join the Muzaffarabad march on July 15 and raise their voices against the Pakistani establishment. Similarly, Sardar Javed Iqbal, a member of the Awami Action Committee, stated from the stage that "Even if lives are lost during the July 15 march, it does not matter. This march will be a definitive chapter in the history of PoK and everyone must participate."



Another prominent protest leader, Sardar Aman Khan, outlining the blueprint of the July 15 march, stated that the Pakistani government wants to turn PoK into a hotbed of terrorism. He noted that while different communities in PoK have never fought against each other, the time has come to oust all the corrupt individuals occupying power after the July 15 march.

Casualties Rise Amid Violent Crackdowns

In Rawalakot, following the deaths of two individuals in firing by Pakistani Rangers yesterday, another injured youth succumbed to his injuries this afternoon, bringing the total death toll over the last 32 days of unrest in PoK to 62. Several videos of yesterday's firing accessed by ABP News today, showing Pakistani Rangers launching tear gas shells at the protesters, and demonstrators later gathering the fired bullet casings to display them. During the 32 days of unrest in PoK, security forces have opened fire eight times, leaving more than 200 people injured.

Border Sealed: Medical And Food Crisis Deepens

Sardar Umar Nazir revealed today that for the past 32 days, injured protesters have been denied treatment in public hospitals across PoK. Furthermore, private hospitals are facing an acute shortage of medicines because the Pakistani establishment has sealed the borders, blocking the transport of medicines and essential food supplies into the region for over a month.

Irony Of Rebellion: JKLF Joins Anti-Army Front

The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) an organization originally set up and nurtured by Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, against India 50 years ago has also fully joined the rebellion against the Pakistani military in PoK. Sardar Arbab, a key JKLF leader in PoK, stated that the Pakistani military believes it can force them out by targeting them from both sides, but emphasized that such oppression was unacceptable in the past and remains completely unacceptable today.