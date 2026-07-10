It's Not Just Oil: Why Iran's Vast Zinc And Lead Reserves Matter To The World

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran possesses significant global zinc, lead, and copper reserves.

Its vast mineral wealth attracts global attention and demand.

China buys Iranian minerals, Russia explores investment partnerships.

Discussions surrounding Iran often centre on oil exports and the strategic Strait of Hormuz. However, experts say the country's significance extends far beyond energy, with its vast reserves of critical minerals making it an important player in global supply chains.

Iran is estimated to hold more than 3 per cent of the world's zinc and lead reserves, a resource base that has attracted growing attention amid increasing global demand for critical minerals.

'Not Just About Hormuz And Oil'

Foreign affairs expert Robindar Sachdev said the importance of Iran goes beyond its role in global energy markets.

"This war isn't just about Hormuz and oil, it's also about ideology and critical minerals. Iran has more than 3% of the world's zinc and lead reserves, so the world is keeping an eye on it, because today, countries need critical minerals for development," he said.

Sachdev added that Iran also possesses significant copper reserves, a resource required across industries worldwide, including in the United States.

According to him, the ongoing tensions involving Iran are linked not only to oil and shipping routes but also to long-term competition over strategic minerals.

Iran's Vast Zinc And Lead Resources

Known globally for its oil and gas reserves, Iran also holds substantial deposits of zinc and lead ore.

The country has reserves exceeding 220 million tonnes of zinc and lead ore, accounting for roughly 5 per cent of global reserves. Iran is also Asia's fourth-largest producer of zinc and lead.

Among its key mining assets are the Angouran and Mehdiabad mines.

Located in Zanjan Province, the Angouran mine is regarded as the largest lead and zinc mine in the Middle East. It contains more than 16 million tonnes of high-grade ore, with an average composition of 26 per cent zinc and 6 per cent lead.

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Iran currently has the capacity to produce around 450,000 tonnes of zinc ingots annually. About 80 per cent of this output is exported to 15 countries, creating an annual export potential of nearly $2 billion.

Current reserves include approximately 11 million tonnes of zinc metal and 5 million tonnes of lead metal.

These figures suggest that, alongside energy exports, the mineral sector could become a major pillar of Iran's economy and its role in global supply chains.

Who Controls Iran's Mining Industry?

Iran's lead and zinc mining industry is primarily operated by domestic state-owned and private companies.

Key players include Iran Zinc Mines Development Co. (IZMDC), Bama Mining & Industrial Co., Zarin Industrial and Mining Group, and Calsimin Co.

While Russia and China do not directly own these mines, both countries play an important role in Iran's mineral ecosystem, particularly as Western sanctions have limited Tehran's access to markets in the United States and Europe.

China And Russia's Strategic Role

China is the largest buyer of Iranian lead and zinc products, importing semi-processed concentrates from the country.

Chinese firms, including China Nonferrous Metal Mining Group (CNMC), have also supported the development of metal-processing and smelting infrastructure in Iran.

Russia, meanwhile, has been involved through investment and mineral exploration partnerships. Companies such as Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company (UMMC) have previously held discussions on consortium investments in major Iranian mining projects.

Why Zinc And Lead Matter

Lead and zinc remain essential to modern industry, infrastructure and energy systems.

More than 80 per cent of global lead production is used in lead-acid batteries, which are critical for vehicle ignition systems, telecommunications backup infrastructure and off-grid energy storage.

Lead is also used in electronic circuits, soldering applications, X-ray equipment and radiation shielding in nuclear facilities.

Zinc is the world's second-most-used non-ferrous metal after aluminium and copper. Its primary application is galvanising steel and iron to prevent corrosion.

The metal is also widely used in brass production, rubber manufacturing, paints, sunscreens, pharmaceuticals and a range of consumer products. In addition, zinc is an essential mineral required for immune function and cell growth in the human body.

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