India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldTrump mulling USD 1,00,000 fee for students keen to work in US after graduation: Report

Trump mulling USD 1,00,000 fee for students keen to work in US after graduation: Report

Washington, Jul 31 (PTI): The US is planning to impose a USD 1,00,000 fee on visas issued to international students for working in the US after graduation from an American university, The Wall Street Journal reporte.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 04:38 AM (IST)

Washington, Jul 31 (PTI): The US is planning to impose a USD 1,00,000 fee on visas issued to international students for working in the US after graduation from an American university, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Trump administration move comes after a US court struck down a proposal to levy a USD 1,00,000 fee on H1-B visas.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Department of Homeland Security is mulling the high fee on Optional Practical Training (OPT) visas which are an extension of F-1 visas issued to students.

The OPT programme allows foreign graduates to work for one to three years on their student visas in areas directly related to their studies.

Roughly 4,19,000 foreigners were working on OPT in 2024, the latest year for which data are available.

Tech companies, which conduct most of the recruitments from US universities, opposed the USD 1,00,000 fee on H1-B visas.

A DHS spokeswoman said in a statement: “No policies should be considered final until formally announced. At DHS we are always having conversations about how to use all tools in our arsenal to protect the integrity of our legal immigration system.” In addition to the H-1B and student visas, officials at the State Department are also weighing attaching a USD 1,00,000 bond on applicants for green cards outside the US, redeemable only after they move to the US and become citizens.

The OPT program is one of the primary attractions for international students choosing to study in the US.

Without OPT, most international students would be forced to leave the US immediately after graduation, taking the skills they gained at American universities to foreign markets. PTI SKU PRK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

RELIGIOUS POLITICS ALERT: Kanwar Yatra Sparks Political Row, AIMIM Questions UP Government’s Arrangements

Published at : 31 Jul 2026 04:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News World News 31 July 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump mulling USD 1,00,000 fee for students keen to work in US after graduation: Report
Trump mulling USD 1,00,000 fee for students keen to work in US after graduation: Report
World
3 Firefighters Dead, 8,000 Flee: Greece Wildfires Engulf Crete Amid Powerful Winds
3 Firefighters Dead, 8,000 Flee: Greece Wildfires Engulf Crete Amid Powerful Winds
World
Russian Missile Violates Airspace Violation? Poland On High Alert, Amid Ukraine Assault
Russian Missile Violates Airspace Violation? Poland On High Alert, Amid Ukraine Assault
World
Iran Claims Strike On US Base After American Attack Kills Family Of Three
Iran Claims Strike On US Base After American Attack Kills Family Of Three
Advertisement

Videos

RELIGIOUS POLITICS ALERT: Kanwar Yatra Sparks Political Row, AIMIM Questions UP Government’s Arrangements
POLITICAL CONTROVERSY: Kangana Ranaut Faces Congress Protest Over ‘Gutter Generation’ Remark on Gen Z Women
BIG UPDATE FROM DELHI: PM Modi Holds High-Level Meeting With Senior Ministers, Amit Shah’s Absence Draws Attention
Pellet Gun Controversy: Pellet Gun Row Escalates as Opposition Cites Police Records, Government Denies Firing Allegations
Parliament: Anti-Paper Leak Bill in Rajya Sabha Amid Opposition Demand for Amit Shah’s Statement on Student Protest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget