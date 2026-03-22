Iran President Sends Strong Warning: 'Strait Of Hormuz Open, But Not For Violators'

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Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has responded sharply to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, saying threats and intimidation would only strengthen Iran’s unity and resolve. His comments came amid rising tensions following Trump’s warning that Iran could face severe consequences if navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is not fully restored. Pezeshkian rejected suggestions that Iran could be weakened by pressure, saying the idea of erasing the country from the map reflected desperation rather than strength.

Iran’s Strong Response

In a statement released after Trump’s remarks, Pezeshkian said that attempts to threaten Iran would only make the country more united. He described the idea that Iran could be eliminated as an illusion and said such language showed frustration against a nation with a long history of resistance.

The illusion of erasing Iran from the map shows desperation against the will of a history-making nation. Threats and terror only strengthen our unity. The Strait of Hormuz is open to all except those who violate our soil. We firmly confront delirious threats on the battlefield. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) March 22, 2026

He added that Iran remained committed to defending its sovereignty and would respond firmly to any hostile action. According to the statement, the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all countries, but Iran will not allow those who violate its territory or threaten its security to operate freely in the region.

The Iranian president also said that the country was prepared to confront any aggression and would respond on the battlefield if necessary. His remarks were seen as a direct reply to recent statements from Washington.

Trump’s Ultimatum

The latest exchange follows a series of warnings from US President Donald Trump, who recently issued a 48-hour ultimatum demanding that Iran ensure complete freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump had warned that the United States could target Iranian power plants if the waterway was not fully reopened.

Iranian leaders had earlier cautioned that any attack on their infrastructure would be met with retaliation against energy and oil facilities across the region, raising fears of a wider conflict.

The sharp rhetoric from both sides has increased global concern, as the Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important oil routes. Any disruption in the region could have serious consequences for energy supply and international security.