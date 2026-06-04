Won't Resume Full-Scale Iran War Unless US Troops Are Killed: Trump Tells Aides | Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump avoids full war unless American troops are killed.

Recent attacks by Iran test fragile ceasefire's durability.

Trump remains optimistic, citing ongoing, progressing diplomatic efforts.

US President Donald Trump has privately told aides that he does not intend to restart a full-scale war with Iran unless Tehran is directly responsible for the deaths of American troops, according to a Wall Street Journal report that sheds light on the administration's approach to the fragile Middle East ceasefire.

The report suggests Trump remains reluctant to plunge the region back into a broader conflict despite rising tensions and repeated violations of the ceasefire that took effect in April.

The revelation comes amid renewed hostilities between the United States and Iran, with missile and drone attacks targeting American assets and strategic infrastructure across the Gulf region.

Trump Sets Red Line for Military Escalation

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump has informed senior advisers that he would only consider abandoning the ceasefire if Iranian actions result in American military casualties.

The position indicates that the President may be prepared to tolerate limited exchanges of fire and periodic attacks rather than launch another large-scale military campaign in the Middle East.

The approach reflects an effort to contain the conflict while avoiding a broader regional war that could further destabilise the region.

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Fresh Attacks Test Fragile Ceasefire

The latest tensions follow some of the fiercest fighting seen since the ceasefire came into force earlier this year.

Iran reportedly launched missiles and drones targeting regional US military facilities as well as Kuwait International Airport, where one person was killed.

The attacks have raised fresh questions about the durability of the ceasefire and whether both sides can prevent the situation from spiralling into a wider confrontation.

Trump Maintains Optimistic Tone

Despite the renewed violence, Trump struck a confident note while speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

“In that part of the world, ceasefire is when you're shooting in a more moderate manner," Trump said, suggesting that occasional flare-ups were not unexpected.

He also argued that the situation remained manageable and indicated that diplomatic efforts were continuing behind the scenes.

“It takes two to tango. We hit them very hard on something else, and so they were responding," the President said.

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White House Sees Path to Agreement

According to AFP, Trump expressed confidence that a breakthrough could come soon.

“It could happen over the weekend," he told reporters, adding that negotiations were progressing positively.

“I hear the negotiation itself is going very well, actually," Trump said, signalling continued optimism despite the violence.

Diplomatic Challenges Remain

The Wall Street Journal reported that repeated Iranian attacks have intensified pressure on the administration and fuelled concerns among officials about the long-term sustainability of the ceasefire arrangement.

Even so, Trump has continued to publicly argue that a broader agreement remains within reach.

According to the report, the President hopes to secure a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, dismantle Iran's nuclear programme and eliminate its stockpile of enriched uranium.

At the same time, Trump has signalled that he is not in a hurry to finalise an agreement, reflecting the complex balancing act facing the administration as it seeks to preserve the ceasefire while pursuing broader strategic goals.