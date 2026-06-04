Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Turkish FM Fidan reassured India about Pakistan ties.

He emphasized historical solidarity, not hostility towards India.

Turkey desires stronger relations despite past regional disagreements.

Operation Sindoor criticism strained relations, leading to diplomatic signals.

Turkey has sought to reassure India about its intentions despite continuing criticism over Ankara's close ties with Pakistan. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, speaking during a visit to Singapore on Wednesday, said New Delhi should not view Turkey's relationship with Islamabad as a barrier to stronger India-Turkey engagement.

His remarks come at a time when relations between the two countries remain strained following disagreements over regional security issues and Ankara's response to India's military actions under Operation Sindoor.

Hakan Fidan Defends Ankara-Islamabad Relationship

Addressing an event at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in Singapore, Fidan emphasized that Turkey's ties with Pakistan are rooted in longstanding historical connections and should not be interpreted as hostility toward India.

He said, "India should not be upset with the relations between Turkey and Pakistan."

Explaining Ankara's diplomatic approach, Fidan added, "Turkey is not the only country that has good relations with Pakistan. There is a historical solidarity with Pakistan on some issues. For example, we have differences with Russia on some issues, with the US on some issues, with some European countries on some issues, but we can separate one negative issue from another and move forward on a positive agenda. I believe the same should happen between Turkey and India."

ALSO READ: Kota Coaching Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Police Launch Probe

Turkey Signals Interest In Improved India Relations

The Turkish foreign minister stressed that Ankara sees no fundamental obstacle to building stronger ties with New Delhi. He highlighted the absence of direct territorial disputes or historical conflicts between the two countries and argued that there are several reasons for cooperation.

Fidan said, "We really want to have better relations with India. We have no border with India, we have no external bilateral issues with India, we have no bad history with India. On the contrary, we have every good reason to have good relations with India."

ALSO READ: 'Mamata Yes...': 64 TMC MLAs Back Mamata Banerjee But Refuse To Accept Abhishek As Leader

Operation Sindoor Fallout Continues To Cast Shadow

India-Turkey relations came under strain after Ankara criticized Operation Sindoor, India's military response following the Pahalgam terror attack. Turkey described the operation as an "unprovoked attack," a position that drew sharp criticism in India and further complicated diplomatic ties.

The disagreement led to visible diplomatic signals from New Delhi. Indian officials reportedly stayed away from Turkey's National Day celebrations in Ankara, a move widely viewed as reflecting India's dissatisfaction with Turkey's stance.