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HomeNewsWorldTrump Issues 'Death Of Iran' Threat After 48-Hour Ultimatum, Tehran Warns Of Retaliation

Trump Issues 'Death Of Iran' Threat After 48-Hour Ultimatum, Tehran Warns Of Retaliation

Trump wrote that with the “death of Iran”, the greatest threat facing US will be domestic political opponents, referring to the Democratic Party as the “Radical Left” & calling it highly incompetent.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 08:21 PM (IST)
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US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning against Iran, saying that with the “death of Iran”, the United States’ greatest enemy would be the “Radical Left” and the Democratic Party. The remark comes days after he gave Tehran a 48-hour ultimatum to restore navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, raising fears of further escalation in the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Iranian leaders have already warned of retaliatory strikes on regional energy infrastructure if their country is attacked.

Trump’s Latest Statement On Iran

In his post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that with the “death of Iran”, the greatest threat facing America would be domestic political opponents, referring to the Democratic Party as the “Radical Left” and calling it highly incompetent. The comment appeared to link the ongoing military confrontation with Iran to his criticism of rivals at home.

The post followed a series of strong statements from the US president in recent days, during which he warned Tehran of severe consequences if it failed to comply with American demands over the Strait of Hormuz. Trump Issues 'Death Of Iran' Threat After 48-Hour Ultimatum, Tehran Warns Of Retaliation

48-Hour Ultimatum Over Strait Of Hormuz

Earlier, Trump warned that the United States could strike Iranian power plants if Iran did not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. The narrow waterway is one of the world’s most important oil routes, and any disruption to shipping there has global economic implications.

Iran responded sharply to the threat. Senior Iranian leaders said that any attack on the country’s infrastructure would be met immediately with retaliation across the region. They warned that energy facilities and oil installations could become targets, and that such escalation could lead to a prolonged rise in global oil prices.

The exchange of threats has increased concern about a wider conflict in the Middle East, with several countries closely monitoring developments as the situation around the Strait of Hormuz remains tense.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 07:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
TRUMP Iran Israel War Iran War
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