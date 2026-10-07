India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldOctober 7 Hamas Attack: Did Israel Receive A Warning Days Before?

October 7 Hamas Attack: Did Israel Receive A Warning Days Before?

The Hamas-led surprise assault on southern Israel began on October 7, 2023, and became the deadliest day for Israelis in the country's history.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 06:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US officials confirmed Egypt warned Israel of major attack.

Wednesday marks three years since the deadly October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel. But reports that Israel had been warned about the possibility of a major attack from Gaza days before the assault continue to raise questions over the intelligence failure surrounding the incident.

Israel was alerted by Egypt about the possibility of a major violent incident from Gaza three days before Hamas launched its deadly cross-border attack, according to Michael McCaul, chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The Hamas-led surprise assault on southern Israel began on October 7, 2023, and became the deadliest day for Israelis in the country's history.

‘A Warning Was Given’

McCaul said the Egyptian warning was discussed during a closed-door intelligence briefing for US lawmakers on Wednesday. He said he could not provide further details because the information was classified.

“We know that Egypt has warned the Israelis three days prior that an event like this could happen,” McCaul told reporters after the briefing in 2023, according to AFP.

“I don't want to get too much into classified, but a warning was given,” the Texas Republican added. “I think the question was at what level.”

Egypt Says It Issued Repeated Warnings

An Egyptian intelligence official also told the Associated Press in 2023 that Cairo had repeatedly warned Israeli officials that “something big” was being planned in Gaza.

“We have warned them an explosion of the situation is coming, and very soon, and it would be big. But they underestimated such warnings,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

According to the official, Israeli officials had played down the threat from Gaza and were instead more focused on the West Bank.

Egypt, which controls crossings on its border with Gaza, has frequently acted as a mediator between Israel and Hamas.

ALSO READ: Flydubai Hiring Under Scrutiny As Accused Co-Pilot Joined During Pilot Recruitment Drive

Netanyahu Rejects Advance Warning Reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied that Israel had received a specific warning about the October 7 attack.

Netanyahu described suggestions that Israel had been given advance notice of the deadly incursion as “totally fake news”.

Israeli intelligence agencies have faced intense scrutiny over their failure to prevent the attack, which became the deadliest assault by Palestinian militants in Israel's 75-year history.

Former UK Intelligence Chief Points To ‘Complacency’

Sir Alex Younger, who led the UK's foreign intelligence agency from 2014 to 2020, said the attack was possible because of what he described as “institutional complacency” in Israel.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today Podcast, Younger said Israel may have believed Hamas was not seeking another major conflict. As a result, information that challenged that assumption may have been discounted.

“It is my assumption - though I'm not on the inside - that there would be data breaking through that could have been interpreted differently and certainly would be with hindsight,” he said.

Younger also said an excessive reliance on technology to monitor Gaza may have contributed to a false sense of security.

The reported warnings, Israel's denial and questions over how intelligence was assessed remain central to scrutiny of the failures surrounding the October 7 attack, three years after the deadly assault.

ALSO READ: Trump Struggles To Name Top Voter Concern Weeks Before US Midterms: 'I Don't Know Exactly'

Frequently Asked Questions

Was Israel warned before the October 7, 2023 attack?

Yes, Egypt reportedly warned Israel about a major incident from Gaza three days prior. An Egyptian official stated they had repeatedly warned Israel, but the threat was underestimated.

How did Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu respond to warning claims?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied that Israel received a specific warning about the October 7 attack. He called suggestions of advance notice

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 07 Oct 2026 06:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Warning October 7 Hamas Attack Three Years Of Hamas Attack
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Struggles To Name Top Voter Concern Weeks Before US Midterms: 'I Don't Know Exactly'
Trump Struggles To Name Top Voter Concern Weeks Before US Midterms: 'I Don't Know Exactly'
World
Flydubai Hiring Under Scrutiny As Accused Co-Pilot Joined During Pilot Recruitment Drive
Flydubai Hiring Under Scrutiny As Accused Co-Pilot Joined During Pilot Recruitment Drive
World
Tennessee Death Row Inmate Christa Pike Conscious, Speaking After Failed Execution
Tennessee Death Row Inmate Christa Pike Conscious, Speaking After Failed Execution
World
Trump To Speak With Putin Over Possible Plague Case At Siberian Research Institute
Trump To Speak With Putin Over Possible Plague Case At Siberian Research Institute
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Politics: Kharge Hosts INDIA Bloc Lunch Meet as Opposition Plans Next Move on SIR and EC
Punjab Politics: CBI Summons Mann's OSD Again at 2:30 PM, AAP Plans Statewide Protest Over Raid
Varanasi Politics: Seva Sankalp Yatra Ends in Kashi as BJP Prepares Grand Rally With Yogi Adityanath
Punjab Politics: CBI Welcome Turns Controversial as Police Arrest Two Who Showered Flowers on CBI Team
Punjab Breaking: CBI Summons Bhagwant Mann's OSD Rajveer Ghuman Amid Transfer-Posting Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget