Pratyay Saikia was studying food technology in 2022 when he saw an advertisement from Magic Billion, a recruitment agency that places skilled and semi-skilled Indian professionals in verified jobs abroad.

The 25-year-old from the northern Indian state of Haryana reached out to explore employment opportunities.

Four years later, he is working as a butcher at Metzgerei Lederer in southern Germany, having completed a three-year apprenticeship at the butcher shop.

"I came to Baden-Württemberg with 180 other Indians who came here to do an Ausbildung [apprenticeship] program. Me and seven others did our Ausbildung at Lederer [butcher shop], while others went into the construction sector. I now have a full-time job here," Saikia told DW.

He is not alone as the number of Indian workers subject to social security contributions in Germany has grown sevenfold over the past decade, to over 140,000 professionals.

Many of them work in the IT and health care sectors.

Pressing need for workers, but hesitant to hire

Germany, facing a shrinking and rapidly aging population, doesn't just need software specialists and nurses. It is also seeking skilled professionals such as electricians, mechatronics technicians, solar panel installers and truck drivers.

A 2024 study by Bertelsmann Foundation concluded that Germany needs 288,000 foreign skilled workers per year until 2040 to fill the shortage left by retiring workers. Another report from the consulting firm FMC Group noted that over 369,000 skilled job positions went unfilled in 2025.

Despite the pressing need for skilled workers, many firms, particularly Germany's renowned Mittelstand (small and medium-sized enterprises), are reluctant to recruit from places like India, say observers.

"Hiring an electrician from India is a relatively new concept for German companies, so they are hesitant," said Daniel Raja, managing director of NM NextMittelstand GmbH, a Düsseldorf-based recruitment firm focused on connecting German firms with skilled workers from India.

The Mittelstand companies are often overlooked by young talent abroad, while many of these firms are not actively recruiting international skilled workers, Raja said.

This disconnect, coupled with the often high German language requirements, means that many skilled positions remain unfilled, he explained.

Language a key hurdle

Saikia, the butcher, had studied German to the B1 level, considered intermediate proficiency. He soon realized it was not enough for everyday communication at work.

"Initially, I found the theory classes of my Ausbildung quite difficult. But my co-workers helped me. After one year, my German improved, and I realized integration happened automatically as my language level improved," he said.

David Kipp, researcher in the Global Issues Research Group at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP), said he's "skeptical" about lowering language requirements.

"Language skills are an important selection criterion so people actually know where they are going. Sending people with very little language knowledge makes exploitation easier, because they have less direct contact with German institutions," he told DW.

Language, however, isn't the only hurdle.

Raja said workers' councils also often resist hiring from abroad.

"Company decisions in the Mittelstand involve the team and the shop floor," he pointed out. "In some cases, the workers' council resists hiring from India because they mistakenly believe 'cheap Indian labor' will take their jobs or undercut their wages."

Raja said he often uses unconventional outreach methods, including hosting TikTok Live sessions, to engage directly with industrial employers and workers and dispel concerns and misconceptions.

Exploiting the EU mobility loophole?

German companies have traditionally relied on workers from Central and Eastern European (CEE) nations such as Poland, Romania and Slovenia to fill labor market gaps.

But studies show CEE workers are increasingly reluctant to relocate to Germany, as faster economic growth and stronger career prospects improve opportunities in their home countries.

The situation has prompted recruitment agencies in these countries to look beyond the European Union for workers.

These third-country nationals (TCNs) obtain residence permits in CEE states and are then posted to German job sites under the Vander Elst visa. The mechanism allows non-EU citizens legally employed in one EU member state to be temporarily sent to work in another.

"European Labour Authority's (ELA) 2025 study on the posting of third-country nationals found that the number of posted TCNs is increasing. The main sectors concerned are construction and transport," said Pia Fallstrom, ELA spokesperson.

The exact number of TCNs posted across the EU is difficult to gauge, as data exchange between sending and receiving countries by nationality and sector is limited.

"Finding out how blue-collar workers get here really requires fieldwork," said Kipp, noting that Indian recruiters are aware of this mobility loophole and take advantage of these opportunities.

While there are regulations to protect workers posted to Germany from another EU state, ELA said the practice has often led to wage-dumping.

"ELA's work has identified issues such as difficulties accessing information on applicable rules, complex subcontracting arrangements, letterbox companies, bogus self-employment and other cases of non-compliance," noted Fallstrom.

"Posted third-country nationals can be particularly vulnerable because they may also depend on their employer for their work and residence permits."

Raja said he had seen cases of workers falling victim to recruitment scams and being exploited as a result.

"I know of a family that took out a loan so that their child could enroll in an institute which promised a job in Germany," said Raja. "When the candidate realized it's a scam, they ended up in Bahrain doing a tough manual labor job just to pay off the loan."

What to do to prevent exploitative hiring practices?

Saikia, the butcher, stressed the importance of workers verifying that a recruitment agency is legitimate.

In his case, he said the agency's detailed website and its CEO's willingness to speak with him during the early stages of the recruitment process gave him confidence that it was not a scam.

Kipp, the SWP expert, argued that preventing exploitative hiring practices requires streamlining migration procedures, expanding pre-departure cultural training and becoming more effective at identifying trusted entities and combating social media scams.

"India is the most important country for experimenting with how work migration functions. If we don't pay attention, we'll just send people into the low-wage sector and into disappointment," he said.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)