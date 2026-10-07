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English NewsNewsWorldTrump Struggles To Name Top Voter Concern Weeks Before US Midterms: 'I Don't Know Exactly'

Trump Struggles To Name Top Voter Concern Weeks Before US Midterms: 'I Don't Know Exactly'

Trump said “I don't know exactly” when asked about voters' top midterm concern, as inflation and prices emerge as the leading issue in polling.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump couldn't name top voter concern, highlighted economy instead.
  • Polls consistently show inflation as voters' primary economic concern.
  • Trump championed economic growth, investment, and record job creation.
  • Rising gas prices, voter dissatisfaction challenge Trump's message.

US President Donald Trump appeared unable to identify the single issue he believed mattered most to American voters when questioned by reporters outside the White House on Tuesday, just weeks before the November 3 midterm elections. Asked what he considered the biggest concern for voters heading into the elections, Trump responded, “I don't know exactly,” before shifting the conversation towards what he described as strong economic performance under his administration.

The exchange comes as inflation and prices have emerged as a leading concern for Americans. The latest Economist/YouGov poll, conducted from October 2 to 5, found that 37% of Americans selected inflation or prices as the most important issue from a list of 15. That was the highest share recorded since the poll began asking the question in 2022.

Trump Highlights Economy

Rather than naming a specific issue troubling voters, Trump pointed to investment, employment and income as evidence that Americans were benefiting from his economic policies. Trump said the United States was attracting "trillions of dollars of investment" and argued that employment was at historically high levels. He also highlighted what he described as a record-low poverty rate and higher earnings for Americans, as per reports.

"The poverty rate is the best it’s ever been in terms of individual. The individual rate on individual people are making more money than they’ve ever made. And if you take a look around, we have more jobs right now in the United States of America than at any time in the history of our country," he said.

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Prices Top Voter Concerns

The president's emphasis on economic gains comes against polling that shows many Americans remain focused on the cost of living.

The latest Economist/YouGov survey found that 37% named inflation and prices as their top issue, up from 32% in the previous week's poll. Nearly half of respondents, 47%, said the US economy was in poor shape, matching the highest level recorded by the survey since September 2023.

Trump's approval on inflation and prices was also weak in the same survey. Twenty-six per cent approved of his handling of the issue, while 69% disapproved.

A separate Pew Research Center survey from July also found economic issues at the centre of voter concerns. Twenty-nine per cent of registered voters said economic issues were what they most wanted congressional candidates to discuss, including 15% who specifically cited cost of living or affordability.

Economic Message Under Pressure

Trump has increasingly used jobs and investment to make the case for his economic record as Republicans campaign ahead of the midterms.

However, recent economic data and voter sentiment present a more complicated picture. Reuters reported that unemployment stood at 4.2% ahead of the elections, but hiring had slowed and inflation continued to weigh on purchasing power.

Trump also acknowledged last week that he had done a "very bad job" of explaining his economic achievements, as concerns over high prices and fuel costs continued to affect consumer sentiment.

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Gas Prices Add Pressure

Fuel costs have become another political concern for Republicans as gasoline and diesel prices rise amid the ongoing Iran conflict and its impact on energy markets.

Trump has discussed the possibility of suspending the federal gasoline tax as the administration attempts to address the political fallout from higher fuel prices.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Trump identify as the biggest concern for American voters?

When asked about voters' biggest concern, Trump responded,

What is the leading concern for American voters according to recent polls?

The latest Economist/YouGov poll shows that 37% of Americans consider inflation or prices as their most important issue. This is the highest share recorded since the poll began asking the question in 2022.

How did President Trump characterize the US economy?

Trump highlighted investment, employment, and income as evidence of strong economic performance. He stated the US was attracting

What is President Trump's approval on handling inflation and prices?

In the same Economist/YouGov survey, only 26% of respondents approved of Trump's handling of inflation and prices. A significant 69% disapproved of his approach to the issue.

Why have fuel costs become a political concern for Republicans?

Gasoline and diesel prices are rising amid the ongoing Iran conflict, impacting energy markets. This directly affects voters' perception of economic conditions, especially with midterms approaching.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Oct 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Donald Trump. Trump Midterm Elections US Midterm Elections 2026 US Elections 2026
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