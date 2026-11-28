Reported by: Saim Dušan Inayatullah with AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters

The United States military on Friday announced it had fired at a ship in the Gulf of Oman that it said was violating Washington's blockade of Iranian ports.

A US aircraft fired "precision munitions" in the stern of the Palau-flagged Pacific Archer, US Central Command (CENTCOM), said, adding that it "continues to strictly enforce the [US] blockade."

CENTCOM oversees US forces in the Middle East.

The statement said that "the ship's propulsion was ultimately disabled" and stressed that "the civilian crew was unharmed."

It said that the ship had left the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.

The US blockade has disabled six ships and redirected 158 others.

Washington launched its blockade of Iranian ports in mid-July following the collapse of an agreement with Tehran.

The war broke out in February after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, which prompted Tehran to impose its own blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.

Kuwait summons Iran ambassador over strike on military site

Meanwhile, Kuwait summoned Iran's ambassador after a Thursday drone strike killed two Italian technicians at a Kuwaiti military site.

A Kuwaiti citizen and a Pakistani citizen were also injured and hospitalized in the attack.

Iran has denied responsibility for the strike.

Kuwait's Foreign Ministry said Deputy Foreign Minister Hamad Al-Mashaan condemned the "continued Iranian attacks" and said Kuwait reserved its right to self-defense.

The two technicians worked for Rheinmetall Italia, a subsidiary of the German defense firm Rheinmetall.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the strike, calling on "all parties to exercise restraint."

Guterres is "deeply concerned by the continued escalation in the region," according to his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric. "Renewed hostilities would have devastating consequences for the region and beyond."

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)