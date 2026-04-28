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HomeNewsWorldHafiz Saeed's Close Aide And LeT Commander Sheikh Yusuf Afridi Shot Dead In Pakistan

Hafiz Saeed's Close Aide And LeT Commander Sheikh Yusuf Afridi Shot Dead In Pakistan

Sheikh Yusuf Afridi, a close associate of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan’s Khyber region.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Associate of Hafiz Saeed, LeT member, shot dead.
  • Unidentified gunmen killed him in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
  • Investigation launched into the killing of influential LeT figure.
  • Attack follows recent targeting of another LeT founder.

Sheikh Yusuf Afridi, a close associate of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and an alleged member of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Landi Kotal in the Khyber region, located about 250 kilometres from Islamabad.

According to a police source, armed assailants opened fire on Afridi, killing him at the scene. "Unidentified attackers opened indiscriminate fire on Afridi," the source said, adding that no group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Probe Underway

Authorities have launched an investigation to trace those behind the killing.

A police official said, "This incident has caused widespread outrage in the area and local authorities have launched an investigation to apprehend those responsible for his murder."

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Afridi was described as an influential figure within the regional structure of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba and was allegedly involved in recruitment and coordination activities linked to the group in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Who Was Sheikh Yusuf Afridi? 

An official associated with Jamaat-ud-Dawa, an organisation linked to Saeed, described Afridi as "a prominent religious scholar" from the Zakhkhel tribe and said he was regarded as a key figure in promoting Ahle Hadith (Salafi) ideology.

The official added, "Unidentified attackers opened fire on him and fled the scene." He also suggested that extremist factions were facing "tough intellectual and practical challenges from Salafi scholars."

Recent Attacks On LeT Figures

The killing comes days after another incident targeting a senior Lashkar-e-Taiba figure. Amir Hamza, one of the group’s founders, was reportedly attacked and shot in Lahore last week.

ALSO READ: Outrage In Pakistan As Army Strike On Civilians Kills Children After Afghanistan Air Raids

Hamza, considered among the top leaders of the organisation after Saeed, has been lodged in Kot Lakhpat Jail since 2019 following his conviction in terror financing cases.

The latest attack highlights ongoing security challenges in Pakistan’s northwestern regions, where militant groups and rival factions have remained active.

Officials have not yet indicated whether the killing was linked to internal rivalries, militant activity, or other motives, as investigations continue.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Sheikh Yusuf Afridi and how was he killed?

Sheikh Yusuf Afridi, an associate of Hafiz Saeed and alleged LeT member, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday.

Where and when did the incident occur?

The incident took place on Sunday in Landi Kotal, in the Khyber region of Pakistan, approximately 250 kilometers from Islamabad.

What was Sheikh Yusuf Afridi's role within Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)?

Afridi was described as an influential figure involved in recruitment and coordination for the banned LeT in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Has any group claimed responsibility for the killing?

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, and authorities are investigating the motive.

Is this the first recent attack on an LeT figure?

No, this killing follows a recent attack on Amir Hamza, another senior Lashkar-e-Taiba founder, who was shot in Lahore last week.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mumbai Terror Attack Hafiz Saeed Pakistan Sheikh Afridi
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