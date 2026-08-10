Indian Student Accused Of Girlfriend's Murder In Arizona Arrested In Germany

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English NewsNewsWorldIndian Student Accused Of Girlfriend's Murder In US Arrested In Germany Before Flight To India

Indian Student Accused Of Girlfriend's Murder In US Arrested In Germany Before Flight To India

An Indian student accused of murdering his 19-year-old girlfriend in Tucson, Arizona, was arrested in Germany before he could depart for India, US police said.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 08:14 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian student accused of girlfriend's murder in Tucson.
  • Varun Batchigari arrested in Germany before flying home.
  • Police found victim after Batchigari impersonated her.
  • Accused faces extradition, previous violence allegations emerged.

A 20-year-old Indian student accused of killing his girlfriend in Tucson, Arizona, was arrested in Germany before he could board a flight to return to India.

Varun Batchigari is a business analytics student at the University of Arizona, and is accused of killing his 19-year-old girlfriend, Julissa Rubi Salazar, at a Tucson apartment on August 6.

According to the Tucson Police Department (TPD), Batchigari travelled to Tucson International Airport after the alleged killing and boarded a flight to Germany, intending to travel to India.

Detectives subsequently obtained an arrest warrant charging him with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

"Through close coordination between TPD, the FBI Tucson Office, and the FBI Legal Attache Office in Berlin, Batchigari was taken into custody upon his arrival in Germany, preventing him from continuing his travel," Tucson Police said in a statement.

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Police Say Messages Were Sent From Victim's Phone

According to investigators, Batchigari stole Salazar's cellphone and credit cards after the killing and began communicating with her mother while pretending to be the victim.

The messages reportedly caused concern among Salazar's family, who sought a welfare check. Police subsequently went to her Tucson apartment and discovered her body.

The Tucson Fire Department had earlier responded to the apartment at around 4 pm on August 6 following a report of a possible cardiac arrest. Crews found Salazar lying dead on the floor, with a blanket pulled up to her neck.

The fire department crew noticed strangulation marks and scratches on her neck, prompting the fire department crew to contact Tucson police.

Warrant Details Previous Allegations

The investigation has also brought to light allegations concerning Batchigari's previous conduct.

According to a warrant obtained by KOLD-TV, Batchigari had previously been involved in an assault case investigated by the University of Arizona Police Department.

Witnesses told investigators that Salazar had moved out after facing problems in her relationship with Batchigari in late 2025. She had reportedly intended to end the relationship amid allegations of previous domestic violence.

The warrant contains additional allegations from multiple witnesses concerning previous violent behaviour.

One witness accused him of sexually assaulting her at a Halloween party, although she said she did not report the allegation to police at the time.

ALSO READ: Trump Says US Is 'Low-Keying It' With Iran, Watching Economic Pressure Mount Amid Hormuz Standoff

Student Awaiting Extradition

Federal records reviewed by Fox News reportedly showed that Batchigari remained in lawful immigration status at the time of the alleged murder, despite reports that he had been expelled from the University of Arizona.

After his arrest in Germany, Batchigari was placed in extradition proceedings. He is expected to be returned to Arizona, where authorities will book him into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on the existing warrant.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where was Varun Batchigari arrested?

Varun Batchigari was arrested in Germany. He was apprehended before he could board a flight to India, following close coordination between the Tucson Police Department and the FBI.

How was Julissa Rubi Salazar's body discovered?

Salazar's family requested a welfare check after receiving suspicious messages from her phone. Police then went to her Tucson apartment and found her body inside.

What did Varun Batchigari do after the alleged killing?

After the alleged killing, Batchigari traveled to Tucson International Airport and boarded a flight to Germany, intending to go to India. He also stole the victim's phone and credit cards, using them to communicate with her mother.

Are there previous allegations against Varun Batchigari?

Yes, a warrant brought to light a previous assault case investigated by the University of Arizona Police. There are also allegations of previous domestic violence against the victim and a sexual assault allegation from another witness.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 08:14 AM (IST)
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