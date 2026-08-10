Indian Student Accused Of Girlfriend's Murder In Arizona Arrested In Germany

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian student accused of girlfriend's murder in Tucson.

Varun Batchigari arrested in Germany before flying home.

Police found victim after Batchigari impersonated her.

Accused faces extradition, previous violence allegations emerged.

A 20-year-old Indian student accused of killing his girlfriend in Tucson, Arizona, was arrested in Germany before he could board a flight to return to India.

Varun Batchigari is a business analytics student at the University of Arizona, and is accused of killing his 19-year-old girlfriend, Julissa Rubi Salazar, at a Tucson apartment on August 6.

According to the Tucson Police Department (TPD), Batchigari travelled to Tucson International Airport after the alleged killing and boarded a flight to Germany, intending to travel to India.

Detectives subsequently obtained an arrest warrant charging him with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

"Through close coordination between TPD, the FBI Tucson Office, and the FBI Legal Attache Office in Berlin, Batchigari was taken into custody upon his arrival in Germany, preventing him from continuing his travel," Tucson Police said in a statement.

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Police Say Messages Were Sent From Victim's Phone

According to investigators, Batchigari stole Salazar's cellphone and credit cards after the killing and began communicating with her mother while pretending to be the victim.

The messages reportedly caused concern among Salazar's family, who sought a welfare check. Police subsequently went to her Tucson apartment and discovered her body.

The Tucson Fire Department had earlier responded to the apartment at around 4 pm on August 6 following a report of a possible cardiac arrest. Crews found Salazar lying dead on the floor, with a blanket pulled up to her neck.

The fire department crew noticed strangulation marks and scratches on her neck, prompting the fire department crew to contact Tucson police.

Warrant Details Previous Allegations

The investigation has also brought to light allegations concerning Batchigari's previous conduct.

According to a warrant obtained by KOLD-TV, Batchigari had previously been involved in an assault case investigated by the University of Arizona Police Department.

Witnesses told investigators that Salazar had moved out after facing problems in her relationship with Batchigari in late 2025. She had reportedly intended to end the relationship amid allegations of previous domestic violence.

The warrant contains additional allegations from multiple witnesses concerning previous violent behaviour.

One witness accused him of sexually assaulting her at a Halloween party, although she said she did not report the allegation to police at the time.

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Student Awaiting Extradition

Federal records reviewed by Fox News reportedly showed that Batchigari remained in lawful immigration status at the time of the alleged murder, despite reports that he had been expelled from the University of Arizona.

After his arrest in Germany, Batchigari was placed in extradition proceedings. He is expected to be returned to Arizona, where authorities will book him into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on the existing warrant.