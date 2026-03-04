'I Am Done': Hillary Clinton Gets Annoyed Over Epstein Deposition Leak - WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Hillary Clinton nearly walked out of her closed-door testimony before US lawmakers after learning that a photograph from inside the deposition room had been leaked.

"I'm done with this. If you guys are doing that, I am done," the former US Secretary of State said when informed about the leak. "You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

The video footage, released on Monday by the House Oversight Committee, captures more than nine hours of testimony from both Hillary Clinton and former US President Bill Clinton, who appeared separately. Both denied any prior knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes.

While neither Clinton has been accused of wrongdoing by Epstein’s victims, Bill Clinton appears in investigative files related to the late sex offender, including photographs, prompting calls for their depositions.

Tense Exchange Over Leaked Image

During one of the most dramatic moments of the hearing, Clinton’s lawyer informed the room that an image from inside the deposition had surfaced publicly.

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert acknowledged sharing a photo from inside the room but said it was taken before the hearing began. The image was later circulated on social media by a conservative influencer.

Clinton struck the table and said, “it doesn't matter. We are all abiding by the same rules”.

Her lawyer reminded lawmakers that Clinton had requested an open hearing, which would have allowed the public to watch in real time, but the committee denied the request.

"I am done," Clinton said, standing from her chair. The hearing was briefly paused before resuming. Upon reconvening, her lawyer criticised the leak, calling it “unacceptable”, “unprofessional” and “unfair”.

Questioned On Conspiracies And UFO Files

Later in the deposition, Boebert raised “Pizzagate”, a debunked conspiracy theory linking Clinton’s circle to a paedophilia ring.

“Pizzagate was totally made up. It was an outrageous allegation that ended up hurting a number of people,” Clinton responded, adding, “I can't believe you're even referencing it.”

She was also asked about UFO files during questioning by Republican Congressman Eric Burlison. Referring to former statements about potential disclosures, Clinton said: “I think whatever can be disclosed should be disclosed”.

How Did Bill Clinton React?

Bill Clinton, in his separate testimony, denied witnessing Epstein’s crimes and described himself as only a “brief acquaintance”. He said their relationship “ended years before his crimes came to light”.

He also addressed a photograph released by the justice department showing him in a hot tub with a redacted individual, saying: “I don't know who that is”.

Both testimonies form part of the House Oversight Committee’s review of matters linked to Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.