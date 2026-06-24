France Heatwave Turns Deadly: 40 Drown Seeking Relief As Europe Battles Record Temperatures

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Europe's heatwave resulted in 40 drowning deaths in France.

France recorded a scorching 44.3°C, issuing widespread red alerts.

Authorities warn against unsafe swimming; heat caused other tragedies.

Europe warms faster; heatwave compared to 2003's deadly event.

A relentless heatwave sweeping across Europe has claimed dozens of lives in France, where 40 people have drowned in recent days while attempting to escape soaring temperatures, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday.

The deadly toll comes as large parts of Europe grapple with extreme heat, with Britain, Italy, Switzerland and Spain also experiencing unusually high temperatures. The conditions have disrupted transport services, affected schools and forced the closure of popular tourist attractions, including the Eiffel Tower.

Scientists have repeatedly warned that Europe is warming faster than any other continent. According to the World Meteorological Organisation, the region is heating at more than twice the global average rate, increasing the likelihood of prolonged and intense heatwaves.

France Records Its Hottest Day

France registered its hottest day on record on Tuesday, according to a forecaster from Meteo France. Temperatures reached 44.3 degrees Celsius in a town in the country's southwest, underscoring the severity of the current weather event.

Authorities have issued red alerts across much of the country. Meteo France described the situation as unprecedented, with 54 departments placed under the highest level of warning on Tuesday. That number is expected to rise to 58 on Wednesday.

The escalating temperatures have prompted many people to seek relief wherever they can, with canals, rivers and other waterways becoming increasingly crowded as residents attempt to cool down.

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Authorities Warn Against Dangerous Swimming

As temperatures climbed, Sports Minister Marina Ferrari urged caution, saying she understood the desire to escape the heat but warned against swimming in unauthorised or hazardous locations.

Speaking before an emergency government meeting focused on the heatwave, Prime Minister Lecornu described the drowning deaths as "a sad scourge". He said 40 people had lost their lives since June 18, with most of the victims being young people.

The warning reflects growing concern among authorities that the search for relief from extreme temperatures may be exposing more people to serious risks.

Human Cost Of Extreme Heat

The heatwave has also been linked to other tragic incidents. On Monday, emergency responders were unable to revive two young children, aged 2 and 4, after they were found unconscious by their mother in the family's car outside their home in Carpentras, in southeastern France.

The incident added to mounting concerns over the dangers posed by prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures, particularly for children and other vulnerable groups.

As the heatwave continues, authorities remain on alert for further health emergencies linked to the severe conditions.

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Comparisons Drawn With Europe's Deadly 2003 Heatwave

Meteo France said the current weather pattern bears similarities to the devastating August 2003 heatwave, one of the deadliest climate events in modern European history.

That heatwave lasted 16 days and was blamed for an estimated 80,000 excess deaths across Europe. Forecasters said it remains unclear how long the current episode will persist.

With temperatures remaining exceptionally high across several countries, officials continue to monitor conditions closely as Europe confronts yet another severe test from extreme weather.