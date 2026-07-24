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English NewsNewsWorldBangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin Resigns Citing Health Issues

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin Resigns Citing Health Issues

In a statement released by his press secretary, Shahabuddin said recent medical examinations had diagnosed him with Autonomic Neuropathy.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 06:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigned citing serious health issues.
  • Autonomic Neuropathy caused momentary loss of consciousness, he stated.
  • His resignation leaves Sheikh Hasina without high office allies.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigned on Friday, citing serious health issues, according to a statement issued by his office.

The 76-year-old has served as the country's largely ceremonial president since April 2023, a tenure that included the turbulent period following former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's flight to India after a student-led uprising against her government in 2024.

President Cites Medical Condition

In a statement released by his press secretary, Shahabuddin said recent medical examinations had diagnosed him with Autonomic Neuropathy.

"Recent medical examinations have diagnosed me with a condition known as Autonomic Neuropathy. Due to this condition, I occasionally experience momentary loss of consciousness," Shahabuddin said.

Political Significance

Shahabuddin's resignation leaves Sheikh Hasina without any allies in high office five months before her planned return.

Her Awami League party remains banned, while many of its leaders and activists have either been jailed or gone into hiding since the deadly student-led uprising that toppled her government in 2024.

Speaker To Perform Presidential Duties

According to the statement, the Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad, Bangladesh's national parliament, will perform the duties of the president until a new head of state is elected.

Role Of The President

As Bangladesh's head of state, the president serves as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. However, executive authority rests with the prime minister and the cabinet in the predominantly Muslim nation of 173 million people.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin resign?

President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigned due to serious health issues, specifically a diagnosis of Autonomic Neuropathy. This condition causes him to occasionally experience momentary loss of consciousness.

Who will perform the presidential duties after Shahabuddin's resignation?

The Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad, Bangladesh's national parliament, will perform the duties of the president. This will continue until a new head of state is elected.

What is the primary role of the President in Bangladesh?

The President serves as Bangladesh's head of state and commander-in-chief of the armed forces. However, it is a largely ceremonial role, with executive authority resting with the prime minister.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 06:42 PM (IST)
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Breaking News ABP Live Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin Bangladesh President Resigns
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