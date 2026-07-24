Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin Resigns Citing Health Issues

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigned citing serious health issues.

Autonomic Neuropathy caused momentary loss of consciousness, he stated.

His resignation leaves Sheikh Hasina without high office allies.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigned on Friday, citing serious health issues, according to a statement issued by his office.

The 76-year-old has served as the country's largely ceremonial president since April 2023, a tenure that included the turbulent period following former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's flight to India after a student-led uprising against her government in 2024.

President Cites Medical Condition

In a statement released by his press secretary, Shahabuddin said recent medical examinations had diagnosed him with Autonomic Neuropathy.

𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐦



President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigned today (24th July, 2026), submitting a letter to the Speaker of parliament under Article 50(3) of the Constitution, roughly halfway through a term… pic.twitter.com/4z5JyTBY0i — Sami (@ZulkarnainSaer) July 24, 2026

"Recent medical examinations have diagnosed me with a condition known as Autonomic Neuropathy. Due to this condition, I occasionally experience momentary loss of consciousness," Shahabuddin said.

Political Significance

Shahabuddin's resignation leaves Sheikh Hasina without any allies in high office five months before her planned return.

Her Awami League party remains banned, while many of its leaders and activists have either been jailed or gone into hiding since the deadly student-led uprising that toppled her government in 2024.

Speaker To Perform Presidential Duties

According to the statement, the Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad, Bangladesh's national parliament, will perform the duties of the president until a new head of state is elected.

Role Of The President

As Bangladesh's head of state, the president serves as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. However, executive authority rests with the prime minister and the cabinet in the predominantly Muslim nation of 173 million people.