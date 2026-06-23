Giorgia Meloni Weighs Early Election Option Amid Political Pressure, Report Says

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Italian PM Meloni considers early election amid popularity concerns.

She faces political pressure, aims to be longest-serving premier.

Trump claimed Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is considering calling a general election as early as April next year, several months before the current parliament's term is due to end in late 2027, according to a Bloomberg News report citing people familiar with the discussions.

The report said Meloni is concerned that delaying an election could erode her popularity and approval ratings.

Early Polls Under Consideration

According to Bloomberg, the Italian prime minister has discussed the possibility of an early election with the office of President Sergio Mattarella, who has the authority to dissolve parliament and call fresh polls.

The discussions come as Meloni faces increasing political pressure following developments earlier this year.

Political Challenges Mount

Meloni has been under pressure since March, when a referendum on justice reform was defeated. The setback was followed by the departure of three members of her administration.

At the same time, the far-right National Future party has gained ground in opinion polls and has criticised Meloni for pursuing what it describes as a centrist political approach.

Record-Breaking Premiership Within Reach

If Meloni remains in office until early September, she will become the longest-serving prime minister in the 80-year history of the Italian Republic.

The milestone would see her surpass the record currently held by the late Silvio Berlusconi.

Trump's Remarks Add To Political Tensions

Speculation about a possible early election has intensified following recent comments by US President Donald Trump regarding Meloni's popularity in Italy.

Trump claimed that Meloni had "begged" him for a joint photograph during this week's G7 summit in France. Meloni rejected the allegation, calling it "fully made up".

Trump later wrote on social media, "Italian Prime Minister Gigiorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France."

He initially misspelled Meloni's first name before correcting it.

Trump added: "She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did NATO, for that matter!)."

Meloni Hits Back

Meloni responded by describing Trump's remarks as "these constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless."

"As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you. My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy’s national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done," she wrote in a post on Instagram.

She added: "in any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours."

Diplomatic Fallout

The public exchange further escalated tensions, leading Italy's foreign minister to cancel a planned visit to the United States.

Members of Meloni's government also rallied behind the prime minister following Trump's comments.