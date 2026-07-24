An explosive-laden vehicle rammed a security checkpoint in Tank district, killing 15 people, including 12 soldiers. The military also killed 12 militants in retaliation.
15 Killed As Suicide Attack Hits Pakistan Security Checkpoint Near Afghan Border
According to the military, the attack took place overnight between Thursday and Friday in Tank district, near the Afghan border.
- Vehicle attack killed 15, including 12 soldiers, at checkpoint.
- TTP claimed responsibility, citing four suicide bombers participated.
- This attack highlights rising militant violence across northwest Pakistan.
An explosive-laden vehicle rammed into a Pakistani security checkpoint in the country's northwest, killing 15 people, including 12 soldiers, the military said on Friday. It added that 12 militants were killed in the retaliatory operation.
According to the military, the attack took place overnight between Thursday and Friday in Tank district, near the Afghan border.
In Pakistan 12 Security personals killed in manji khel , ismal khan checkpost ,,— Wingsblue🇮🇳 (@War_crazy44) July 24, 2026
Suicide attacked to Pakistan security forces
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yKV04rRdAU
The checkpoint was jointly manned by the military and police in an area that has long served as a base for Islamist militants.
Militants Used Explosive-Laden Vehicle
The military said its forces engaged the attackers after they attempted to breach the checkpoint's security.
When they failed to enter the facility, the militants drove an explosive-laden vehicle into the outer wall of the post, according to the military's statement.
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TTP Claims Responsibility
The local Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the attack.
In a statement, the group said four suicide bombers had taken part in the assault.
The TTP has been waging an insurgency against the Pakistani state since 2007, seeking to overthrow the government and replace it with its own interpretation of strict Islamic governance.
Pakistan-Afghanistan Blame Each Other
Pakistan has repeatedly accused militants of using safe havens in Afghanistan to train and plan attacks inside its territory.
Kabul has denied the allegation, maintaining that the militancy is Pakistan's domestic issue.
Militancy On The Rise
The attack comes amid a sharp rise in militant violence in northwest Pakistan in recent months.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened at the Pakistani security checkpoint?
Which group claimed responsibility for the checkpoint attack?
The local Taliban, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the assault. They stated that four suicide bombers were involved.
Where did the attack on the security checkpoint occur?
The attack happened in Pakistan's Tank district, which is located near the Afghan border. The checkpoint was jointly manned by the military and police.
What is the goal of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)?
The TTP aims to overthrow the Pakistani government and establish its own strict interpretation of Islamic governance. They have been waging an insurgency since 2007.